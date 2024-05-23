Lennox announced the appointment of Jon Vander Ark as a member of its board of directors, effective June 1, 2024. Mr. Vander Ark is the President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Republic Services Inc. ("Republic"), a publicly traded company that is one of the largest providers of environmental services in the United States, as measured by revenue. Mr. Vander Ark joined Republic in 2013 and has held a number of senior leadership roles, including Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer; Executive Vice President, Operations; and Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer.

From 2000 to 2012, Mr. Vander Ark worked at McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, serving as a manager, associate principal, and partner. He also serves on the Board of Chances for Children, a non-profit supporting children in Haiti. Mr. Vander Ark holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Calvin University and a juris doctor from Harvard Law School.