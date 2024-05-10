I N T E G R I T Y

INTEGRITY

Accountability

We deliver on our commitments.

Positive Engagement

We energize and motivate others.

Trust

We are honest, ethical and safe.

RESPECT

Customer Experience

We earn the loyalty of our customers.

Sustainability

We care for our community and planet.

Talent

We foster belonging

and create opportunities to grow.

EXCELLENCE

Innovation

We embrace original ideas and

creative solutions.

Quality

We strive for continuous improvements.

Results

We prioritize superior outcomes for

our stakeholders.

FY 2023 FINANCIAL SUMMARY

Core Revenue*

68%

32%

FY 2023

Core Revenue

*

Adjusted

Adjusted EPS*

Operating

Segment Profit

Cash Flow

Margin *

$4.7B

17.9%

$17.96

$736M

($114

$2.75

M)

+6% YoY

+300 bps YoY

+27% YoY

+$434M YoY

Home Comfort Solutions

Building Climate Solutions

3

CASH FLOW AND CAPITAL DEPLOYMENT

Operating Cash Flow

$736

(US$ Millions)

$600

$302

$500

2022

2023

2024E

Cash conversion continues to improve

  • Inventory levels normalizing
    • Temporary build in 2H 2024
  • Accounts receivable & Accounts Payable
    • Focused on 2024 efficiencies

Debt Profile

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA*

2.0x

1.3x

1.5x

1.0x

2022

2023

LT Target

Sustain a healthy balance sheet

  • Grow dividends with earnings
  • Share repurchases to offset dilution
  • Maintain investment grade rating

Investing for Growth

Return On Invested Capital1

44%

44%

46%

2022

2023

1Q24

Industry leading ROIC

  • New commercial factory will enable emergency replacement share gain
  • A2L conversion investments on track
  • M&A opportunities

4

2026 LONG TERM TARGET UPDATE

Execution of Strategic Objectives Will Deliver…

$5.4B - $6.0B

19% - 21%

~90% of Net

ROS*

Revenue

Income

Home Comfort

Building Climate

Free Cash Flow

20% - 22%

22% - 24%

Previous Target

Previous Target

Previous Target

$5.0B - $5.5B

~90% of Net Income

Total 18% - 20%

HCS 19-21%

|

BSC 19-21%

REFRIGERANT TRANSITION UPDATE

2024

2025

Transition Ready:

Design, Manufacturing,

And Contractor Training

All elements of transition on-schedule

Have begun to train and inform contractors

and distributors

Launch New Product*

(Expect Minimal Residential Demand)

Expect EPA clarity on repair components

New product* priced >10% above

R-410A products

Manufacturing transition cost headwinds

Demand

Grows

Expect 50% to 65% of end market / sell

through demand for new low GWP products

Adoption of low GWP products supports

favorable mix

STRENGTHENING DISTRIBUTION NETWORK

QUALITY

CUSTOMER

EXPERIENCE

Organization, Talent, Expertise and Culture

Regional P&L with aligned sales and distribution

Share &

Invest in field sales, revenue ops, pricing excellence

Margin

Renewed parts and supplies P&L focus

Distribution Network and Digital Processes

Digital twin design to improve fill rate and costs

Growth

End to end demand and deployment planning

Capacity

Offshore analytical and admin support

Building Customer Loyalty

Net Promoter Score and customer segmentation

Net Promoter

Refresh and improve brand perception

Score

Customer charters to increase retention

Enhancing Customer Experience

GENERATIVE AI UTILIZATION

Best positioned HVACR company to harness the benefits of Gen AI

Intelligent HVAC Products

Direct to Dealer model provides more

insight than most of the industry

Technologically Advantaged

Distributor

~45% of Home Comfort Solutions revenue is through Lennox Pros

Unified Digital Data Platform

Single ERP and unified IT platform provide clean, usable data to fuel AI

  • Prognostic and diagnostic learning to support dealers and homeowners
  • Home comfort algorithm aided by smart sensors
  • Supply and demand planning
  • Optimized logistics & transportation
  • Lennox Pros upsell recommendations
  • Advanced Warehouse Management
  • Net promoter score smart dashboard
  • Single source of truth for all data
  • Extensive and consistent historical data repository for most applications
  • Experienced team with robust in-house machine learning capability

ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

Execution Consistency

and Disciplined

Capital Deployment

Advanced Technology

Resilient Margin

Solutions with

business focused on

Direct-to-Dealer Network

sustainable HVACR

Talent &

Growth End

Culture driven by

Core Values, Guiding

Markets with Strong

Behaviors and Pay-

Replacement Demand

for-performance

