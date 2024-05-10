Lennox International Inc. is a provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. It operates through three segments: Home Comfort Solutions, Building Climate Solutions, and Corporate and Other. Home Comfort Solutions segment manufacture and market a broad range of furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, replacement parts and supplies and related products. Building Climate Solutions segment manufacture and sell unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, variable refrigerant flow commercial products, curb, curb adapters, drop box diffusers, HVAC recycling and salvage service, condensing units, unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, and others.