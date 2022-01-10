Log in
Lennox International Announces 2022 Annual Meeting

01/10/2022 | 03:28pm EST
DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Lennox International Inc. annual meeting of stockholders is scheduled for May 19, 2022, for stockholders of record on March 28, 2022.

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
