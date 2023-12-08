Lennox International Inc. is a provider of climate control solutions. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) markets. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling and Refrigeration. Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets a range of furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment and accessories, comfort control products, replacement parts and supplies and related products for both the residential replacement and new construction markets. Commercial Heating & Cooling segments include Unitary heating and air conditioning equipment, applied systems, controls, installation and service of commercial heating and cooling equipment, variable refrigerant flow commercial products. Refrigeration segments include unit coolers, fluid coolers, air cooled condensers, and air handlers.