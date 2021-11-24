Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lennox International Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LII   US5261071071

LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.

(LII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lennox International to Present at Stephens Conference

11/24/2021 | 03:01pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) today announced that CFO Joe Reitmeier is scheduled to present virtually at the Stephens Annual Investment Conference 2021, on Monday, November 29. Presentation materials can be accessed on the company's website at www.lennoxinternational.com.

Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Lennox International stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol "LII". Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670.

Lennox International Inc. corporate logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lennox International Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/Lennox International Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennox-international-to-present-at-stephens-conference-301431812.html

SOURCE Lennox International Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.
03:01pLennox International to Present at Stephens Conference
PR
11/17LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direc..
AQ
11/01Lennox International Inc. Expands Commitment to ESG Efforts Through Science Based Targe..
PR
10/26Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Lennox International to $310 From $315, Maintain..
MT
10/26Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Lennox International to $350 From $342, Reiterates Equ..
MT
10/26Morgan Stanley Adjusts Lennox International's Price Target to $276 from $267, Keeps Und..
MT
10/26Deutsche Bank Adjusts Lennox International's Price Target to $349 From $334, Maintains ..
MT
10/25LENNOX INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
10/25Lennox International Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Month..
CI
10/25LENNOX INTERNATIONAL : Lowers Top End of Annual Profit Guidance After Supply, Labor Challe..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.
More recommendations