RICHARDSON, Texas, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate control solutions, will report fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, Jan 31, 2024. The company will also provide guidance for 2024 and updated long-term targets. An earnings conference call and webcast is scheduled for the same day at 8:30 a.m. Central Time during which CEO Alok Maskara and new CFO Michael Quenzer will provide a summary of the company's financial results and outlook, followed by a question-and-answer session.

To participate in the earnings conference, please call 800-274-8461 (U.S.) or +1 203-518-9765 (international) at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and use conference ID LIIQ423. The conference call also will be webcast live on the company's investor relations website at www.investor.lennox.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until Feb 14, 2024, by calling toll-free 800-839-3736 (U.S.) or +1 402-220-2978 (international). The call also will be archived on the company's investor relations website.

