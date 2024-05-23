DALLAS, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lennox (NYSE: LII) today announced the appointment of Jon Vander Ark as a member of its board of directors, effective June 1, 2024. Mr. Vander Ark is the President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Republic Services, Inc. ("Republic"), a publicly traded company that is one of the largest providers of environmental services in the United States, as measured by revenue.

"We are delighted to welcome Jon to the Lennox Board," said Todd Teske, Lennox's Board Chair. "Jon's strategic growth experience, operational skills, and accomplishments implementing sustainability initiatives make him an excellent addition to our board."

"Jon's expertise will help Lennox further our strategy and aid our focus on delivering long-term shareholder value. The addition of Jon to the Board, following the addition of Soma Somasunduram in March, demonstrates our commitment to Board refreshment and succession planning," said Janet Cooper, Chair of Lennox's Board Governance Committee.

Mr. Vander Ark joined Republic in 2013 and has held a number of senior leadership roles, including Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer; Executive Vice President, Operations; and Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer. From 2000 to 2012, Mr. Vander Ark worked at McKinsey & Company, a global management consulting firm, serving as a manager, associate principal, and partner. He also serves on the Board of Chances for Children, a non-profit supporting children in Haiti.

Mr. Vander Ark holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Calvin University and a juris doctor from Harvard Law School.

About Lennox

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennox.com.

