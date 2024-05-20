DALLAS, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Lennox (NYSE: LII), a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions, approved a 4.5% increase in the quarterly dividend from $1.10 to $1.15 per share of common stock, payable July 15, 2024, to stockholders of record as of June 28, 2024.

"Our latest dividend increase is a result of consistently executing our strategy, driving margin improvements and generating solid cash flow. Our investments in expanded manufacturing capacity and sustainable products enhance our performance and competitiveness in the marketplace," said Lennox Chief Financial Officer Michael Quenzer. "We believe that our proactive growth and margin optimization strategies will continue to maximize value and deliver returns to our shareholders."

ABOUT LENNOX

Lennox (NYSE: LII) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on Lennox is available at www.lennox.com or by contacting investor@lennox.com .

