China's Lenovo beats chip shortage to post 65% rise in Q2 profit

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group,
the world's biggest maker of personal computers, reported a 65%
rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday and said it was able
to outgrow the market by securing more components amid a global
chip shortage.
Profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 attributable to equity
holders jumped to $512 million versus $310 million in the same
period a year earlier, and Lenovo said it remained on track
towards its goal of doubling profitability in three years.
Revenue rose 23% to $17.9 billion, slightly above an average
estimate of $17.3 billion from 9 analysts, according to
Refinitiv data.
"The industry-wide component shortage of various integrated
circuits (ICs) remained a business challenge, causing delays in
order fulfilment and significant back-log orders across PCs,
smartphones, and servers," it said in a statement.
"The group was able to excel in operational efficiency by
securing more supply of components than peers to outgrow the
market."
It also said that it saw strong sales growth in China and
America, but a decline elsewhere in the Asia Pacific due to
fewer educational deals in Japan.
Growth in worldwide PC shipments slowed in the September
quarter as easing anti-virus measures and the rising
availability of COVID-19 vaccines shifted consumer and
educational spending away from PCs to other priorities,
according to research consultancy Gartner said https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2021-10-11-gartner-says-worldwide-pc-shipments-grew-1-percent-in-third-quarter-of-2021.
Lenovo retained the title of largest worldwide PC vendor by
shipments, though its growth slowed after five consecutive
quarters of double digit growth, Gartner said. In the third
quarter, Lenovo's global market share grew 1.8% to 23.7%.
Shares in Lenovo tumbled last month after it abruptly
withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion)
share listing in Shanghai, days after it had been accepted by
Shanghai's STAR Market.
But its Hong Kong shares are still up more than 70% over the
past year, boosted by strong demand for electronics as more
people work from home.
