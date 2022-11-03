HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) -
China's Lenovo Group reported its first revenue
decline in 10 quarters as a pandemic-fuelled sales boom comes to
an end, with sales especially falling in China as COVID
lockdowns took a toll.
The world's largest maker of personal computers said on
Thursday total revenue during the July-September quarter was
$17.09 billion, down 4% from the same quarter a year ago, but
coming above an average Refinitiv estimate of $16.74 billion
drawn from seven analysts. That was the first decline since the
March 2020 quarter.
Lenovo had already seen growth for its first-quarter
revenue grind to a halt, at only 0.2%. Together with its
second-quarter result, the company reported a 2% decline for its
fiscal first half.
Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter
rose 6% to $541 million.
Lenovo’s struggles reflect a weakening market for PCs
globally. Global PC shipments declined 15% year-over-year in the
third quarter, according to a report published by data firm IDC
last month.
The report also showed that Lenovo, HP, and Dell saw
year-over-year shipments fall by 16%, 28% and 21%, respectively.
The Chinese company maintained its leadership in the global PC
market with a 22.7% share. Lenovo did not give shipment numbers.
In response, Lenovo has been working over the past
several quarters to improve its non-PC businesses such as
smartphones, servers and information technology services, which
together now make up more than a third of its sales.
Chipmaker Qualcomm expects a slump in sales as its
forecast for holiday-quarter revenue fell about $2 billion short
of Wall Street estimates.
(Reporting by Josh Ye; Editing by Kim Coghill)