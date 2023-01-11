Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Lenovo Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    992   HK0992009065

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED

(992)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  03:08:22 2023-01-11 am EST
6.370 HKD   -1.09%
10:08aGlobal PC market seen to recover late 2023 - reports
RE
01/06Lenovo Receives Several ESG Awards, Recognizing the Company's Commitment to Corporate Governance and Sustainability
AQ
01/05Lenovo Introduces Feature-Packed Devices and Solutions At CES That Deliver Users A More Personalized Experience
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global PC market seen to recover late 2023 - reports

01/11/2023 | 10:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A person types on a laptop computer in Manhattan, New York City

(Reuters) - Global personal computer shipments are expected to rise starting late 2023, with a new cycle of system upgrades likely to accelerate growth next year, according to research firms IDC and Canalys.

Inflation-hit and recession-wary customers have so far been delaying system upgrades, but these will be pushed into the latter part of the year and trigger PC market growth, the research firms said.

"The commercial segment has several drivers towards growth, including the approaching end of support for Windows 10 and a building refresh cycle," IDC analysts said.

The recovery will be bolstered by an education demand bump in major markets as devices deployed during the pandemic peak reach the end of their life cycle, according to Canalys analyst Ishan Dutt.

"We expect delayed purchases to begin boosting the market in late 2023, with momentum picking up in 2024."

The chip industry, too, is expected to rebound around the end of the first half of this year after a downturn, which was driven by a crash in electronics demand last year as red-hot inflation pushed consumers to be careful with spending.

PC shipments fell 16.5% to 292.3 million units in 2022, IDC said. Fourth-quarter shipments declined 28.1%.

PC maker HP Inc saw its shipments decline about 25% last year, followed by Lenovo Group Ltd and Dell Technologies Inc, according to IDC. Apple Inc was the only major PC maker that saw its shipments grow in 2022, IDC said.

Shares of Dell and HP fell 27% and 29%, respectively, last year, while Lenovo dropped about 28%. Shares of PC chipmakers Intel Corp fell 48% and Advanced Micro Devices Inc declined 55.5% during the period.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -0.53% 67.6099 Delayed Quote.3.81%
APPLE INC. 0.46% 131.24 Delayed Quote.0.17%
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC. -4.35% 40.57 Delayed Quote.5.12%
HP INC. -0.76% 28.8222 Delayed Quote.6.59%
INTEL CORPORATION -1.03% 29.125 Delayed Quote.10.90%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED -1.09% 6.37 Delayed Quote.0.47%
All news about LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
10:08aGlobal PC market seen to recover late 2023 - reports
RE
01/06Lenovo Receives Several ESG Awards, Recognizing the Company's Commitment to Corporate G..
AQ
01/05Lenovo Introduces Feature-Packed Devices and Solutions At CES That Deliver Users A More..
CI
2022Lenovo Receives Several ESG Awards, Recognizing the Company's Commitment to Corporate G..
AQ
2022Lenovo : New Research Shows Data Collaboration is Fundamental to Tackle Humanitarian Chall..
PU
2022GoerTek Cuts 2022 Profit Forecast After Losing Major Customer Believed to Be Apple
MT
2022Thin Black Friday crowds mark U.S. holiday shopping kickoff
RE
2022LENOVO GROUP LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2022Engage XR and Lenovo sign reseller agreement for metaverse service
AN
2022Irish Metaverse Group Engage XR Jumps 7% on Commercial Reseller Deal With Computer Make..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 66 562 M - -
Net income 2023 1 862 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 708 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 5,61x
Yield 2023 6,04%
Capitalization 9 894 M 9 894 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lenovo Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 0,82 $
Average target price 0,98 $
Spread / Average Target 18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuan Qing Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Ming Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Arthur Hu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Yong Rui Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Che Min Tu Senior Vice President & Group Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED0.47%10 003
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.5.12%30 428
HP INC.6.59%28 571
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY6.89%21 868
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC7.32%11 656
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.7.54%10 757