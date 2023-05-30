Advanced search
    992   HK0992009065

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED

(992)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:22 2023-05-30 am EDT
7.410 HKD   -0.13%
India to lure manufacturers with electronics repair pilot project
RE
China's Tablet Shipments Jump 38% in Q1, Led by Apple
MT
China industrial profits tumble for 4th straight month in April
RE
India to lure manufacturers with electronics repair pilot project

05/30/2023 | 06:21am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past Xiaomi, a Chinese manufacturer of consumer electronics, store in Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India will start a pilot project this week to establish itself as an electronics repair hub by relaxing cumbersome import-export rules, a move that could draw tech majors such as Flex to expand such operations in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has promoted electronics manufacturing in India and attracted the likes of Apple and Xiaomi, but the country still lacks an industry for repair outsourcing which is estimated to be worth $100 billion globally and currently dominated by China and Malaysia.

Following a push by an industry group for IT and electronics manufacturers, MAIT, the Indian government will test changes to lower the time required for necessary approvals for imports and exports to a day from as much as 10 days.

MAIT Director General Ali Akhtar Jafri said the government has agreed to ease the approval process for timely clearances with the tax authorities so that devices can easily enter India for repairs and then be shipped back quickly.

Bottlenecks in India also include an e-waste mandate that bans companies from locally disposing non-repairable products - adding to their logistics costs as they have to be sent back. The government will now allow recycling of 5% of imported goods domestically on a trial basis.

In the pilot phase, which will see participation from companies including Lenovo and Cisco, India will also permit re-export of the imported electronics goods to countries different from the original one - currently it is banned under foreign trade rules.

Flex, Lenovo and Cisco did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. India's IT ministry also did not immediately respond.

"Repair outsourcing will incentivise electronic manufacturers to further expand their production capabilities in India. This is a critical step towards ensuring resilience to supply chain shocks," said Jafri, who estimated the repair industry in India to be worth $20 billion in five years.

High repair costs in regions such as Europe and the United States are compelling companies to send goods overseas, Jafri said. He added that cheaper labour costs in India give it a total cost advantage of 57% over China and 26% over Malaysia - some of the biggest hubs for repairs at present.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

By Munsif Vengattil


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.41% 175.43 Delayed Quote.35.02%
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. 1.69% 49.86 Delayed Quote.4.66%
FLEX LTD. 1.73% 25.91 Delayed Quote.20.74%
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED -0.13% 7.41 Delayed Quote.15.76%
TOPIX INDEX -0.07% 2159.22 Delayed Quote.14.22%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 0.19% 10.5 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
India to lure manufacturers with electronics repair pilot project
RE
China's Tablet Shipments Jump 38% in Q1, Led by Apple
MT
China industrial profits tumble for 4th straight month in April
RE
Business Lookahead: jobs, prices and AI
RE
INTERVIEW - Wong Wai Ming, CFO and VP of Lenovo
MT
North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Dip as Debt Ceiling Impasse
DJ
Transcript : Lenovo Group Limited, Q4 2023 Earnings Call, May 24, 2023
CI
US Debt Ceiling Impasse Sink Hong Kong Stocks to Two-Month Low; Lenovo Drops 8%
MT
Lenovo sales tumble on PC demand slump
RE
Lenovo's Q1 Audited Profit Falls on Lower Revenue; Shares Decline 5%
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62 035 M - -
Net income 2023 1 696 M - -
Net cash 2023 1 725 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,02x
Yield 2023 5,01%
Capitalization 11 495 M 11 495 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
EV / Sales 2024 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 77 000
Free-Float 57,9%
Technical analysis trends LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 0,95 $
Average target price 1,14 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuan Qing Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Ming Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Arthur Hu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Yong Rui Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Che Min Tu Senior Vice President & Group Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED15.76%11 495
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.20.61%35 406
HP INC.16.49%30 841
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-3.88%19 879
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC18.40%12 899
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.4.77%10 498
