Lenovo leverages its hardware leadership and Microsoft security solutions to help ensure business continuity and strengthened protections for customers Cyber protection, detection, response, and recovery integrates with greater visibility across the digital landscape for Lenovo Cyber Resiliency as a Service

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY), the global technology powerhouse, has launched its new AI-based Cyber Resiliency as a Service (CRaaS) leveraging Lenovo device telemetry and the Microsoft security software portfolio including Microsoft Copilot for Security and Defender for Endpoint. With AI offering protection at multiple levels, the new solution integrates greater visibility with cyber protection, detection, response and recovery across digital estates and devices. This benefits customers by helping them operate more securely across devices, users, apps, data, networks, and cloud services and aids business continuity in the face of attacks.

Security remains top-of-mind for business leaders due to various market and technology trends such as shift to hybrid work, increasing adoption of AI, and proliferation of data and devices In the third global annual survey of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) by Lenovo, 51% of CIOs said that cybersecurity remains a top priority for IT, and 65% said they find it challenging to address data privacy and security.

“Lenovo Cyber Resiliency as a Service helps give business leaders assurance of their entire estate via single-pane-of-glass visibility,” said Marc Wheelhouse, Chief Security Officer, Lenovo Solutions and Services Group. “Powerful integrated tool sets, AI, and automation provide efficacy in reviewing all logs, addressing all alerts, and helping to eliminate blind spots empowering users to identify, isolate, and contain threats. Lenovo CRaaS simplifies security procurement by offering a comprehensive solution that brings the full power of the Microsoft security stack and is fully managed by Lenovo.”

Adopting a cyber resiliency managed service helps improve business productivity and efficiency by offloading laborious and time-intensive tasks to free up IT staff and help reduce overhead costs. With hundreds of security tools from which to choose, many businesses are accustomed to piecing together disparate solutions to create a cohesive security architecture.

“Lenovo’s customers want broad protection and visibility across their organizations, a zero-trust approach, and automated security and compliance, all while streamlining their vendor relationships and effectively managing technology costs. Lenovo Cyber Resiliency as a Service is our comprehensive solution to help organizations effectively contend with sophisticated and frequent cyberattacks while also tackling other cybersecurity challenges like regulatory compliance and budget constraints,” Wheelhouse said.

Lenovo CRaaS is the latest offering in Lenovo’s commitment to help protect customers and their sensitive data, complementing its Security by Design practice which helps safeguard devices throughout the product development lifecycle, and Lenovo ThinkShield, which delivers advanced security features across Lenovo’s portfolio of hardware, software, and services. Other Lenovo CRaaS benefits:

All-inclusive, end-to-end cybersecurity protection

Fully integrated cybersecurity technology stack managed by Lenovo industry experts

Best practice critical controls

