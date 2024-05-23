Forward-Looking Statement

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements", which are statements that refer to the expectations and plans for the future and include, without limitation, statements regarding Lenovo's future results of operations, financial condition or business

prospects as well as other statements based on projections, estimates and assumptions. In some cases, these statements can be identified by terms such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "may," "will," "should" and comparable words (including negative variants of such words). These forward-looking statements, reflect the current expectations and plans of the directors and management of Lenovo, which may not materialize or may change. Many risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are unpredictable and beyond Lenovo's control, could affect the matters discussed in these forward-looking statements. These factors

include, without limitation, economic and business conditions globally and in the countries where we operate, Lenovo's abilit y to

predict and respond quickly to market developments, consumer demand, pricing trends and competition; changes in applicable laws and regulations (including applicable tax and tariff rates). Any variance from the expectations or plans on which these forward-looking statements are based could cause Lenovo's actual results or actions to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Lenovo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this presentation, whether as a result of new information or any subsequent change, development or event. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are qualified by reference to this paragraph.