LENOVO GROUP: Q4 AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS 2023/24
Lenovo's growth accelerates in Q4 FY 23/24 - capturing hybrid AI opportunities
May 23, 2024- Lenovo Group (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) today announced Q4 and full-year results for fiscal year 2023/24. After resuming growth in Q3, the Group reported year-on-year revenue growth across all business groups in Q4, with Group revenue increasing nearly 10% year-on-year to US$13.8 billion, net income doubling year-on-year to US$248 million, and non-PC revenue mix reaching a historic high of 45%. The Group's Q4 and overall 2nd half performance demonstrates how Lenovo has navigated the past year's industry downturn, captured the tremendous growth opportunities presented by AI, and accelerated momentum across the business. Revenue for the full fiscal year was US$56.9 billion, and net income was US$1 billion. From the second half of the fiscal year, Lenovo achieved year-on-year revenue growth of 6% and net margin recovered from a first half year-on-year decline to flat in the second half.
The Group is leading in an era of unprecedented AI opportunities with its pocket-to-cloud portfolio, strong ecosystem and partnerships, and full-stack AI capabilities. Since announcing its AI strategy in October 2023 at its annual Tech World event, Lenovo has launched its first wave of AI PCs as well as AI capabilities covering other smart devices, smart infrastructure, and smart solutions and services. The Group expects the AI PC - which is defined as equipped with a personal AI agent based on natural interactions, heterogeneous computing, personal knowledge base, connected to an open AI application ecosystem, and with privacy and security protection - to grow from its current premium position to mainstream over the next three years, driving a new refresh cycle for the industry. Hybrid AI is also driving greater demand for AI infrastructure and customers are increasingly asking for customized AI solutions and services, particularly consulting, design, deployment and maintenance of AI.
Lenovo's continued commitment and investment in innovation, focused on its anchor technologies of AI and computing, is helping it realize its vision of 'Smarter AI for All' and further lead in the AI era. In the past fiscal year, the Group achieved a record high percentage for both R&D headcount at 26.2%, as well as a R&D expense to revenue ratio of 3.6%.
Looking ahead, the Group is encouraged by its performance and momentum in the 2nd half of the fiscal year and is optimistic about the outlook for the year ahead where it will continue to lead in AI, invest in innovation, and seize on the unprecedented opportunities presented by hybrid AI as it accelerates growth and sustainable profitability increases across its entire business.
Lenovo's Board of Directors declared a final dividend of 3.8 US cents or 30.0 HK cents per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.
Chairman and CEO quote - Yuanqing Yang:
"Lenovo's fourth quarter results clearly demonstrate that we have not only resumed growth across all our businesses but that our business momentum is accelerating, driven by the unprecedented opportunities brought by Hybrid AI. Fueled by our intelligent transformation strategy and years of investment in innovation, we've built a full stack of AI capabilities and are at the forefront of pioneering the revolutionary AI PC market. Our vision in the AI era is Smarter AI for All. Supported by our strong execution, persistent innovation, operational excellence, and ecosystem partnerships, we are confident we can deliver sustainable growth and profitability improvement in the coming year."
Financial Highlights:
Q4 23/24
Q4 22/23
Change
FY 23/24
FY 22/23
Change
US$ millions
US$ millions
US$ millions
US$ millions
Group Revenue
13,833
12,635
9%
56,864
61,947
(8%)
Pre-tax income
309
130
137%
1,365
2,136
(36%)
Net Income
248
114
118%
1,011
1,608
(37%)
(profit attributable to
equity holders)
Net Income
(profit attributable to
218
284
(23%)
1,038
1,878
(45%)
equity holders - non-
HKFRS) [1]
Basic earnings
per share (US cents)
2.02
0.95
1.07
8.41
13.50
(5.09)
Solutions and Services Group (SSG): Strong growth and profitability, driving AI solutions
Q4 and full year FY23/24 performance:
- Strengthened SSG's position as a growth engine and profit contributor by delivering more than 10 percent year-on-year revenue growth to US$1.8 billion, and high profitability with an operating margin exceeding 21% - double-digit revenue growth and operating margin for 12 consecutive quarters. Revenue for the full fiscal year was US$7.5 billion, growing at 12% year-on-year and an operating margin of nearly 21%.
- Managed Services and Project and Solutions Services revenue mix grew five points year-on-year, now accounting for 55% of SSG's total business for the quarter.
- Hero offerings such asDigital Workplace Solutionsand TruScale for Hybrid Cloud have both delivered rapid growth.
Opportunities and Sustainable Growth:
- Looking ahead, SSG will continue to meet the increasing customer demand by moving fast to build AI- native and AI-embedded solutions and services.
- The Care of One platform, Cyber Resiliency as a Service and the decisioning tool Lenovo Intelligent Sustainability Solutions Advisor (LISSA) use the power of AI to deliver hyper-personalized employee experiences, increased productivity, enhanced security and sustainable IT choices.
Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG): Regained momentum
Q4 and full year FY23/24 performance:
- Q4 revenue resumed growth, with double-digityear-on-year growth of 15%, taking ISG's revenue for the quarter to US$2.5 billion - a new record high for a fourth quarter.
- Storage, software and services businesses all achieved hypergrowth, with the combined revenue increasing more than 50% year-on-year. High Performance Computing revenue hit a record high.
- For the full year ISG achieved quarter-on-quarter revenue growth for three consecutive quarters and achieved its second highest ever fiscal year revenue.
Opportunities and Sustainable Growth:
- AI servers are expected to grow nearly twice as fast as the broad server market as the market shifts to AI infrastructure.
- ISG will broaden its portfolio and convert its pipeline to capture new opportunities, as well as leveraging its strengths in traditional servers, edge, storage, software and services to capture growth and resume profitability.
Intelligent Devices Group (IDG): Solid growth, strengthened leadership
Q4 and full year FY23/24 performance:
- IDG continued to deliver a solid quarter, strengthening its global market leadership for PCs with a market share of 22.9%, a significant premium to the market, and industry leading profitability. Revenue for the quarter was US$10.5 billion, and for the full year was US$44.6 billion.
- The PC business was no. 1 in four out of five geographies, achieving record high market share in North America.
- The smartphone business delivered remarkable growth, growing double digits in both shipments and revenue year-on-year, with substantial premium to the market.
- IDG's profitability for the full year was resilient, in spite of a weaker than expected market in the first half of the fiscal year. PCs, tablets, and smartphones all resumed growth in the second half of the fiscal year.
Opportunities and Sustainable Growth:
- Looking ahead, the volume of PC market is expected to recover to pre-Covid levels, with smartphone already having returned to double-digityear-on-year hypergrowth.
- AI PCs will gradually grow from premium to mainstream over the next three years as Lenovo has shipped its first wave of AI PCs and more will ship in the coming quarters, driving a new refresh cycle in the PC market.
- Expanding AI from PCs to phones and tablets, building seamless collaboration between devices with Smart Connect software solution.
ESG and corporate highlights
Achievements, announcements, and notable commitments over the past quarter include:
- Lenovo has beenrecognized for its leadership in climate change and supplier engagementby the global environment non-profitCDP. This leadership ranking recognized Lenovo for its efforts in
implementing current best practices against climate change and proactively working with its suppliers toward a more sustainable future.
- The Groupwas also awarded'Best Value Chain Initiative', 'Best Green Product', and received a recognition of 'highly commended' in the category of 'Circular Economy Company of the Year' at the global CRN Sustainability Tech Summit.
- In February, Lenovo joinedUNESCO's commitment for responsible AI, which asks companies to apply timely measures to 'prevent, mitigate, or remedy' potential adverse effect of AI. This commitment is in addition to Lenovo's own internal responsible AI committee, a governance framework that covers ethical, legal, safety, privacy and accountability for any AI products, services, and solutions.
- non-HKFRSmeasure was adjusted by excluding net fair value changes on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, amortization of intangible assets resulting from mergers and acquisitions, mergers and acquisitions related charges, restructuring and other charges, gain on remeasurement of a written put option liability; and the corresponding income tax effects, if any.
About Lenovo
Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a pocket-tocloud portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready,and AI-optimizeddevices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (data center, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub
IR Contacts
Jenny Lai
Sandy Niu
Chris Yu
(852) 2516 4815
(886) 2 8758 6168
(886) 2 8758 6163
jennylai@lenovo.com
sandyniu@lenovo.com
cyu12@lenovo.com
Chris Chang
Shuang Zhang
(852) 2516 3703
(86) 10 5787 3033
dchang5@lenovo.com
zhangshuang5@lenovo.com
LENOVO GROUP
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
For the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024
(in US$ millions, except per share data)
Revenue
Gross profit
Gross profit margin
Operating expenses
R&D expenses
(included in operating expenses)
Expenses-to-revenue ratio
Operating profit
Other non-operating income/(expenses) - net
Pre-tax income
Taxation
Profit for the period/year
Non-controlling interests
Profit attributable to equity holders
Profit attributable to equity holders - non-HKFRS[1]
Earnings per share (US cents) Basic
Diluted
Q4
Q4
FY23/24
FY22/23
Y/Y CHG
13,833
12,635
9%
2,428
2,143
13%
17.6%
17.0%
0.6 pts
(1,939)
(1,852)
5%
(532)
(550)
(3)%
14.0%
14.7%
(0.7) pts
489
291
68%
(180)
(161)
12%
309
130
137%
(56)
(24)
124%
253
106
140%
(5)
8
N/A
248
114
118%
218
284
(23)%
2.02
0.95
1.07
1.95
0.93
1.02
FY23/24
FY22/23
Y/Y CHG
56,864
61,947
(8)%
9,803
10,501
(7)%
17.2%
17.0%
0.2 pts
(7,797)
(7,832)
(0)%
(2,028)
(2,195)
(8)%
13.7%
12.6%
1.1 pts
2,006
2,669
(25)%
(641)
(533)
20%
1,365
2,136
(36)%
(263)
(455)
(42)%
1,102
1,681
(34)%
(91)
(73)
26%
1,011
1,608
(37)%
1,038
1,878
(45)%
8.41
13.50
(5.09)
8.05
12.74
(4.69)
