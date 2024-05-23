LENOVO GROUP: Q4 AND FULL YEAR FINANCIAL RESULTS 2023/24

Lenovo's growth accelerates in Q4 FY 23/24 - capturing hybrid AI opportunities

May 23, 2024- Lenovo Group (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) today announced Q4 and full-year results for fiscal year 2023/24. After resuming growth in Q3, the Group reported year-on-year revenue growth across all business groups in Q4, with Group revenue increasing nearly 10% year-on-year to US$13.8 billion, net income doubling year-on-year to US$248 million, and non-PC revenue mix reaching a historic high of 45%. The Group's Q4 and overall 2nd half performance demonstrates how Lenovo has navigated the past year's industry downturn, captured the tremendous growth opportunities presented by AI, and accelerated momentum across the business. Revenue for the full fiscal year was US$56.9 billion, and net income was US$1 billion. From the second half of the fiscal year, Lenovo achieved year-on-year revenue growth of 6% and net margin recovered from a first half year-on-year decline to flat in the second half.

The Group is leading in an era of unprecedented AI opportunities with its pocket-to-cloud portfolio, strong ecosystem and partnerships, and full-stack AI capabilities. Since announcing its AI strategy in October 2023 at its annual Tech World event, Lenovo has launched its first wave of AI PCs as well as AI capabilities covering other smart devices, smart infrastructure, and smart solutions and services. The Group expects the AI PC - which is defined as equipped with a personal AI agent based on natural interactions, heterogeneous computing, personal knowledge base, connected to an open AI application ecosystem, and with privacy and security protection - to grow from its current premium position to mainstream over the next three years, driving a new refresh cycle for the industry. Hybrid AI is also driving greater demand for AI infrastructure and customers are increasingly asking for customized AI solutions and services, particularly consulting, design, deployment and maintenance of AI.

Lenovo's continued commitment and investment in innovation, focused on its anchor technologies of AI and computing, is helping it realize its vision of 'Smarter AI for All' and further lead in the AI era. In the past fiscal year, the Group achieved a record high percentage for both R&D headcount at 26.2%, as well as a R&D expense to revenue ratio of 3.6%.

Looking ahead, the Group is encouraged by its performance and momentum in the 2nd half of the fiscal year and is optimistic about the outlook for the year ahead where it will continue to lead in AI, invest in innovation, and seize on the unprecedented opportunities presented by hybrid AI as it accelerates growth and sustainable profitability increases across its entire business.

Lenovo's Board of Directors declared a final dividend of 3.8 US cents or 30.0 HK cents per share for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

