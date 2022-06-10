Lenovo : Letter to Non-Registered Holders - Notification of Publication of 2021/2022 Annual Report on the Company's Website

Lenovo Group Limited 聯想集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 992)

June 13, 2022

Dear Non-Registered Holder of Securities of the Company (Note 1)

Notification of Publication of 2021/2022 Annual Report on the Company's website ("Current Corporate Communications")

Both English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communications are now available on our Company's website at https://investor.lenovo.com/en/publications/news.php and the HKEXnews of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited's website at https://www.hkexnews.hk/.

If you wish to receive a set of printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications and/or change your choice of language and means of receipt of Company's Corporate Communications (Note 2) in future, you can complete the attached Change Request Form or download it from our Company's website and return to our Company's share registrar, Tricor Abacus Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copies of the Current Corporate Communications and/or future Corporate Communications will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Abacus Limited at 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Lenovo Group Limited

Eric Mok

Company Secretary

Notes: