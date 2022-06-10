Log in
Lenovo : Letter to Non-Registered Holders - Notification of Publication of 2021/2022 Annual Report on the Company's Website

06/10/2022 | 05:32am EDT
Lenovo Group Limited 聯想集團有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 992)

June 13, 2022

Dear Non-Registered Holder of Securities of the Company (Note 1)

Notification of Publication of 2021/2022 Annual Report on the Company's website ("Current Corporate Communications")

Both English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communications are now available on our Company's website at https://investor.lenovo.com/en/publications/news.php and the HKEXnews of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited's website at https://www.hkexnews.hk/.

If you wish to receive a set of printed copy of the Current Corporate Communications and/or change your choice of language and means of receipt of Company's Corporate Communications (Note 2) in future, you can complete the attached Change Request Form or download it from our Company's website and return to our Company's share registrar, Tricor Abacus Limited, by post using the mailing label provided. The printed copies of the Current Corporate Communications and/or future Corporate Communications will be sent to you free of charge upon receipt of your request.

Should you have any queries relating to this notification, please contact Customer Service Hotline of Tricor Abacus Limited at 2980 1333 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Lenovo Group Limited

Eric Mok

Company Secretary

Notes:

  1. This letter is addressed to the Company's non-registered shareholders. Non-registered shareholder means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications. If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the attached document(s).
  2. Corporate Communications refer to any documents issued or to be issued by the Company for information or action of holders of any of its securities or the investing public as defined in Rule 1.01 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, including but not limited to, annual/interim reports, notices, listing documents, circulars, proxy forms and other publications.

Disclaimer

Lenovo Group Limited published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
