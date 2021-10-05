Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Lenovo Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    992   HK0992009065

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED

(992)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lenovo : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (for the Month Ended 30 September 2021)

10/05/2021 | 05:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

30

September 2021

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

Lenovo Group Limited

Date Submitted:

05

October 2021

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

Not applicable

Page 1 of 7

v 1.0.0

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

00992

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

12,041,705,614

Increase / decrease (-)

0

Balance at close of the month

12,041,705,614

Page 2 of 7

v 1.0.0

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

00992

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

Description of the Convertibles

Currency

Amount at close of

Movement during the month

Amount at close of the

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

preceding month

month

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

(C)

as at close of the month

1).

3.375% convertible bonds

USD

674,500,000

0

674,500,000

0

762,214,157

due 2024 issued on

January 24, 2019

Type of convertibles

Bond/Notes

Stock code of the Convertibles

05562

(if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

Subscription/Conversion price

HKD

6.94

General Meeting approval date

(if applicable)

Total C (Ordinary shares):

0

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Page 3 of 7

v 1.0.0

FF301

Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

0

Page 4 of 7

v 1.0.0

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Page 5 of 7

v 1.0.0

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lenovo Group Limited published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 09:44:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
10/04Hong Kong Stocks Plunge to One-Year Low; Lenovo Surges 10%
MT
10/03LENOVO : Shanghai Bourse Accepts Lenovo's CDR Listing Application; Shares Surge 10%
MT
10/03Lenovo's Proposal to Issue Chinese Depositary Receipts Accepted by Shanghai Exchange
DJ
10/03LENOVO : An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of t..
PU
09/09LENOVO : Partners With VMware to Offer Advanced Computing Service
MT
09/08Lenovo Launches Global Everything-as-a-Service Strategy
CI
09/07LENOVO : Delivers New Innovation for Resilient Edge Computing
BU
09/07Lenovo Delivers New Innovation for Resilient Edge Computing
CI
09/02LENOVO : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (for the Month Ended 3..
PU
08/31LENOVO : Announces New Climate Change Mitigation Goals and Releases 2020/21 ESG Report
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68 022 M - -
Net income 2022 1 662 M - -
Net cash 2022 613 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,71x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 14 211 M 14 213 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,20x
EV / Sales 2023 0,17x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lenovo Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,18 $
Average target price 1,47 $
Spread / Average Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuan Qing Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gianfranco Lanci President & Chief Operating Officer
Wai Ming Wong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Hu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Yong Rui Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED25.55%14 213
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.43.59%80 521
HP INC.14.19%32 363
GOERTEK INC.15.49%22 270
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY25.32%19 425
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC35.09%19 013