Lenovo : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (for the Month Ended 30 September 2021)

FF301
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
30
September 2021
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
Lenovo Group Limited
Date Submitted:
05
October 2021
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
Not applicable
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
00992
Description
Balance at close of preceding month
12,041,705,614
Increase / decrease (-)
0
Balance at close of the month
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
1. Type of shares issuable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
No. of new shares of
Description of the Convertibles
Currency
Amount at close of
Movement during the month
Amount at close of the
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
preceding month
month
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
(C)
as at close of the month
1).
3.375% convertible bonds
USD
674,500,000
762,214,157
due 2024 issued on
January 24, 2019
Type of convertibles
Bond/Notes
Stock code of the Convertibles
05562
(if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
Subscription/Conversion price
HKD
6.94
General Meeting approval date
(if applicable)
Total C (Ordinary shares):
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable
Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable
