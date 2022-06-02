Log in
    992   HK0992009065

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED

(992)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  06/01 11:59:28 pm EDT
7.460 HKD   -2.23%
12:22aLENOVO : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (for the month ended 31 May 2022)
PU
05/31Tata Elxsi Limited and Lenovo Group Limited Collaborate to Provide Proven, Scalable and Easy to Deploy Xr Solutions for Enterprise
CI
05/26Lenovo's Fiscal Q4 Profit Surges 58% as Revenue Rises 7%
MT
Lenovo : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (for the month ended 31 May 2022)

06/02/2022 | 12:22am EDT
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31

May 2022

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

Lenovo Group Limited

Date Submitted:

02

June 2022

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

Not applicable

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

00992

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

12,041,705,614

Increase / decrease (-)

0

Balance at close of the month

12,041,705,614

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Not applicable

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

00992

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

Description of the Convertibles

Currency

Amount at close of

Movement during the month

Amount at close of the

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

preceding month

month

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

(C)

as at close of the month

1).

3.375% convertible bonds

USD

674,500,000

0

674,500,000

0

769,980,531

due 2024 issued on

January 24, 2019

Type of convertibles

Bond/Notes

Stock code of the Convertibles

05562

(if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

Subscription/Conversion price

HKD

6.87

General Meeting approval date

(if applicable)

Total C (Ordinary shares):

0

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

0

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Disclaimer

Lenovo Group Limited published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 04:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
