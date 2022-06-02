Lenovo : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (for the month ended 31 May 2022)
FF301
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
31
May 2022
Status: New Submission
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
Lenovo Group Limited
Date Submitted:
02
June 2022
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
Not applicable
FF301
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
00992
Description
Balance at close of preceding month
12,041,705,614
Increase / decrease (-)
0
Balance at close of the month
12,041,705,614
FF301
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Not applicable
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
00992
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
Description of the Convertibles
Currency
Amount at close of
Movement during the month
Amount at close of the
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
preceding month
month
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
(C)
as at close of the month
1).
3.375% convertible bonds
USD
674,500,000
0
674,500,000
0
769,980,531
due 2024 issued on
January 24, 2019
Type of convertibles
Bond/Notes
Stock code of the Convertibles
05562
(if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
Subscription/Conversion price
HKD
6.87
General Meeting approval date
(if applicable)
Total C (Ordinary shares):
0
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
Not applicable
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share
Not applicable
FF301
Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
0
FF301
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR)
Not applicable
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Lenovo Group Limited published this content on 02 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2022 04:21:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Analyst Recommendations on LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Sales 2022
72 466 M
-
-
Net income 2022
1 967 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
714 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
6,06x
Yield 2022
5,62%
Capitalization
11 708 M
11 708 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
0,15x
EV / Sales 2023
0,12x
Nbr of Employees
75 000
Free-Float
57,7%
Chart LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Neutral
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
0,97 $
Average target price
1,26 $
Spread / Average Target
29,8%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.