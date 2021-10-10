Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Lenovo Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    992   HK0992009065

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED

(992)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 10/08
8.81 HKD   -4.76%
10/08China PC maker Lenovo withdraws application for $1.6 billion Shanghai listing
RE
10/08Lenovo Withdraws Shanghai Listing Plans, Reuters Reports
DJ
10/05Tech Stocks Back Away Slightly From Midday Highs
MT
Lenovo Withdraws Shanghai Listing Plan

10/10/2021 | 04:13pm EDT
By P.R. Venkat

Lenovo Group has withdrawn its application to issue Chinese Depositary Receipts on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, citing market conditions.

"The withdrawal of the application is not expected to give rise to any adverse impact on the financial positions of the group," Lenovo said late Sunday.

Earlier this month, the Chinese technology company said that the Shanghai exchange had accepted its proposal to issue CDRs that were to be listed on the STAR Board.

Lenovo had planned to offer no more than 10% of its total post-issuance equity in Shanghai and was to use the proceeds for research and development of new technologies and products and meet working capital needs.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-10-21 1813ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68 022 M - -
Net income 2022 1 662 M - -
Net cash 2022 613 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 8,32x
Yield 2022 4,06%
Capitalization 13 629 M 13 629 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 56,3%
Lenovo Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 1,13 $
Average target price 1,47 $
Spread / Average Target 30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuan Qing Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Gianfranco Lanci President & Chief Operating Officer
Wai Ming Wong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Hu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Yong Rui Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED20.36%13 629
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.43.35%80 383
HP INC.13.42%32 144
GOERTEK INC.14.42%22 073
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY25.15%19 398
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC28.59%18 062