Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Lenovo Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    992   HK0992009065

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED

(992)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  11:57 2022-06-14 pm EDT
7.370 HKD   -2.64%
06/14Lenovo buys $614 mln stake in PCCW digital units for IT services growth
RE
06/14Lenovo Buys Stakes in Two PCCW Units for $614 Million
MT
06/14Lenovo Group buys stake in PCCW's digital units for $614 million
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lenovo buys $614 mln stake in PCCW digital units for IT services growth

06/14/2022 | 11:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 15 (Reuters) - Chinese personal computers maker Lenovo Group is acquiring stakes worth $614 million in two digital units of Hong Kong telecoms firm PCCW Ltd, betting that a post-COVID recovery and hybrid work model will drive IT services demand.

Lenovo, the world's largest maker of personal computers, said in a statement late on Tuesday it will buy an 80% stake in Digital Era Enterprises and a 20% stake in PCCW Network Services, a holding company for a unit that provides technology solutions to government entities in Hong Kong.

The deals would diversify its businesses and were important for the company's long-term development, Lenovo said.

"The transaction allows the company to expand its IT services capabilities, its suite of service offerings as well as the geographic and vertical coverage of customers and partners,"

it said.

Lenovo, which last month warned of a hit to shipments in the short term due to China's COVID-19 lockdowns exacerbating chip shortages, will pay PCCW $513.6 million in cash and issue 86.4 million new shares, or a 0.71% stake, at HK$9.025 a piece.

PCCW, controlled by Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li, anticipates a gain of $100 million from the disposal, it said in a separate filing, adding it will use the proceeds to invest in growth areas and to repay debt, among others.

Shares of Lenovo slipped as much as 2.6% on Wednesday to HK$7.37, while PCCW gained 2.4% in its best day since March 16. That compared with a 1% gain in the broader market.

Last month, Lenovo posted an 18% jump in revenue to $71.6 billion for the fiscal year ended in March, of which its Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) business saw a 13% growth in revenue to $7.1 billion, and its newly formed Solutions and Services Group (SSG) saw a 30% growth to $5.4 billion.

Lenovo said SSG, which benefits from growing IT services demand, is the key to driving sustainable growth for the company. (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED -2.51% 7.37 Delayed Quote.-16.29%
PCCW LIMITED 1.44% 4.24 Delayed Quote.6.08%
All news about LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
06/14Lenovo buys $614 mln stake in PCCW digital units for IT services growth
RE
06/14Lenovo Buys Stakes in Two PCCW Units for $614 Million
MT
06/14Lenovo Group buys stake in PCCW's digital units for $614 million
RE
06/14Lenovo Opens First European In-House Manufacturing Facility
DJ
06/14Asian companies' profits drop for first time in 7 quarters
RE
06/13LENOVO GROUP LIMITED(SEHK : 992) added to Hang Seng China Enterprises Index
CI
06/10LENOVO : Letter to Existing Registered Shareholders - Notification of Publication of 2021/..
PU
06/10LENOVO : Letter to Non-Registered Holders - Notification of Publication of 2021/2022 Annua..
PU
06/09Sensel, Inc. announced that it has received $18.8 million in funding from Global Lighti..
CI
06/02LENOVO : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities (for the month ended 3..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 72 466 M - -
Net income 2022 1 967 M - -
Net cash 2022 714 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,01x
Yield 2022 5,67%
Capitalization 11 612 M 11 612 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lenovo Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 0,96 $
Average target price 1,25 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuan Qing Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Ming Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Arthur Hu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Yong Rui Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
William Otto Grabe Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-16.29%11 505
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-15.88%34 942
HP INC.-10.38%34 887
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-13.13%17 801
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-31.81%16 552
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION-12.35%9 245