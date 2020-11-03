Lenovo profit beats expectations, helped by remote working trend

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group,
the world's biggest PC maker, posted a better-than-expected
quarterly profit on Tuesday and said it is continuing to benefit
from "new normal" remote working after COVID-19.
The Chinese giant said it set new records for group revenue,
pre-tax income and net income, and all three key business groups
delivered year-on-year growth for the first time in six
quarters.
"Last quarter was what I would call a perfect quarter for
Lenovo," Chairman Yang Yuanqing told Reuters in a post-results
interview.
"I hope the current quarter could be even better." he said.
Lenovo reported a 53% jump in net profit for the quarter
ended September to $310 million, beating average analyst
estimate of $224 million, according to Refinitiv data.
Revenue increased 7% to $14.5 billion.
With the pandemic forcing companies worldwide to seek
work-from-home options and people preferring to stay indoors,
the company expects to benefit from increased sales of PCs and
tablets.
"Our gaming PCs and our thin-and-light PCs actually grow
margin faster than other products," said Yang.
According to research firm Gartner, worldwide shipments of
personal computers rose 3.6% in the July-September quarter, due
to home entertainment and distance learning needs, along with
the strongest growth the U.S. PC market has seen in 10 years.
Yang predicted a further 5% to 10% industry-wide increase of
total addressable market for PCs next year.
Lenovo strengthened its lead in PCs with 25.7% of the
market, ahead of HP Inc and Dell Technologies
which had 21.6% and 15.2% share, respectively.
Yang said a component supply shortage, particularly for
display and integrated circuit, is keeping the company from
meeting 100% customer demand.
"The issue is not demand, it's supply. If we can fill enough
supply, we can sell more products," he said.
(Reporting by Pei Li; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and
Krishna Chandra Eluri)