Lenovo's Fourth-Quarter Profit Jumped 48%

By Yifan Wang

Lenovo Group Ltd. said its fourth-quarter profit rose 48%, driven by higher revenue and disposal gains.

The world's largest personal-computer maker on Thursday posted net profit of US$421 million for the three months ended March.

The company's revenue rose to US$16.69 billion from US$15.63 billion a year earlier on steady growth in PC sales and its fast-expanding services business.

Higher finance income and asset-disposal gains further boosted Lenovo's bottom line.

The company proposed a final dividend of 30.0 Hong Kong cents for the fiscal year, up from HK$0.24 a year earlier.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-22 0051ET