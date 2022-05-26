Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Lenovo Group Limited
  News
  Summary
    992   HK0992009065

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED

(992)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05/25 11:59:58 pm EDT
7.140 HKD   -0.70%
12:52aLenovo's Fourth-Quarter Profit Jumped 48%
DJ
12:31aChina's Lenovo posts 6.8% rise in Q4 revenue
RE
05/25Hong Kong Hang Seng Edges Up 0.3% After China Central Bank Urges Lending
MT
Lenovo's Fourth-Quarter Profit Jumped 48%

05/26/2022 | 12:52am EDT
By Yifan Wang


Lenovo Group Ltd. said its fourth-quarter profit rose 48%, driven by higher revenue and disposal gains.

The world's largest personal-computer maker on Thursday posted net profit of US$421 million for the three months ended March.

The company's revenue rose to US$16.69 billion from US$15.63 billion a year earlier on steady growth in PC sales and its fast-expanding services business.

Higher finance income and asset-disposal gains further boosted Lenovo's bottom line.

The company proposed a final dividend of 30.0 Hong Kong cents for the fiscal year, up from HK$0.24 a year earlier.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-26-22 0051ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 72 466 M - -
Net income 2022 1 967 M - -
Net Debt 2022 84,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,71x
Yield 2022 5,97%
Capitalization 11 030 M 11 030 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,15x
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Lenovo Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENOVO GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 0,92 $
Average target price 1,33 $
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuan Qing Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Ming Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Arthur Hu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Yong Rui Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
William Otto Grabe Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-17.75%11 030
HP INC.-7.70%36 626
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-27.22%30 584
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-7.67%18 930
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-29.59%17 091
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL S.A.-28.85%9 385