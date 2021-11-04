Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Lenovo Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    992   HK0992009065

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED

(992)
Lenovo's Second-Quarter Net Profit Jumped 65% on Booming Sales

11/04/2021 | 12:50am EDT
By Yongchang Chin

Lenovo Group Ltd.'s fiscal second-quarter net profit jumped 65%, helped by higher average selling prices for products amid a continuing boom for personal computers as work and entertainment trends change during the pandemic.

The world's largest PC maker posted net profit of $512.0 million in the July-September period, up from $310.2 million a year ago, Lenovo said Thursday.

Revenue rose 23% to $17.87 billion, the company said.

Lenovo has been a beneficiary of trends in working from home and digitization during the Covid-19 pandemic, posting record profits in recent quarters as global consumers bought more PCs.

In the latest quarter, Lenovo's PC segment was a bright spot, registering an improving operating margin amid a recovery in commercial activity and a shift to higher value-added product segments, Lenovo said.

However, the company said the industrywide component shortage of various integrated circuits remained a business challenge. This caused delays in its order fulfillment, as well as a significant backlog of orders across PCs, smartphones and servers.

Lenovo added that it has been able to secure "more supply of components than peers to outgrow the market."

Write to Yongchang Chin at yongchang.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-04-21 0050ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 68 101 M - -
Net income 2022 1 693 M - -
Net cash 2022 625 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 7,97x
Yield 2022 4,32%
Capitalization 13 150 M 13 148 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,18x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 52 000
Free-Float 56,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Yuan Qing Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Ming Wong Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Arthur Hu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Yong Rui Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
William Otto Grabe Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED16.12%13 166
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-25.49%41 783
HP INC.26.11%36 016
GOERTEK INC.19.88%23 436
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC47.72%20 460
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY28.61%19 568