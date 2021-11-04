Lenovo's Second-Quarter Net Profit Jumped 65% on Booming Sales

By Yongchang Chin



Lenovo Group Ltd.'s fiscal second-quarter net profit jumped 65%, helped by higher average selling prices for products amid a continuing boom for personal computers as work and entertainment trends change during the pandemic.

The world's largest PC maker posted net profit of $512.0 million in the July-September period, up from $310.2 million a year ago, Lenovo said Thursday.

Revenue rose 23% to $17.87 billion, the company said.

Lenovo has been a beneficiary of trends in working from home and digitization during the Covid-19 pandemic, posting record profits in recent quarters as global consumers bought more PCs.

In the latest quarter, Lenovo's PC segment was a bright spot, registering an improving operating margin amid a recovery in commercial activity and a shift to higher value-added product segments, Lenovo said.

However, the company said the industrywide component shortage of various integrated circuits remained a business challenge. This caused delays in its order fulfillment, as well as a significant backlog of orders across PCs, smartphones and servers.

Lenovo added that it has been able to secure "more supply of components than peers to outgrow the market."

