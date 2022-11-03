Lenovo's Second-Quarter Profit Rose 6% Despite Sales Drop

By Yifan Wang
Lenovo Group Ltd. said its fiscal second-quarter profit rose 6% despite a sales decline, as profitability got a boost from better cost efficiency and lower tax rates.
The world's largest personal-computer maker on Thursday posted net profit of $541 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $512 million a year earlier.
The profit growth came despite a 4% revenue drop to $17.09 billion. Lenovo's PC sales took a hit from weakening consumer spending and shrinking business investments globally.
Better cost efficiency and lower tax rates helped support Lenovo's bottom line.
