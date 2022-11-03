Advanced search
    992   HK0992009065

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED

(992)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  05:45 03/11/2022 GMT
5.870 HKD   -2.17%
04:37aLenovo's Second-Quarter Profit Rose 6% Despite Sales Drop
DJ
04:36aChina’s Lenovo posts first revenue drop in 10 quarters as COVID lockdowns weigh
RE
04:24aChina's Lenovo posts first revenue decline in 10 quarters as market hits brakes
RE
Lenovo's Second-Quarter Profit Rose 6% Despite Sales Drop

11/03/2022 | 04:37am GMT
By Yifan Wang


Lenovo Group Ltd. said its fiscal second-quarter profit rose 6% despite a sales decline, as profitability got a boost from better cost efficiency and lower tax rates.

The world's largest personal-computer maker on Thursday posted net profit of $541 million for the three months ended Sept. 30, up from $512 million a year earlier.

The profit growth came despite a 4% revenue drop to $17.09 billion. Lenovo's PC sales took a hit from weakening consumer spending and shrinking business investments globally.

Better cost efficiency and lower tax rates helped support Lenovo's bottom line.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-03-22 0036ET

Financials
Sales 2023 68 279 M - 59 596 M
Net income 2023 1 874 M - 1 636 M
Net cash 2023 3 545 M - 3 094 M
P/E ratio 2023 5,12x
Yield 2023 6,87%
Capitalization 9 270 M 9 270 M 8 091 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
EV / Sales 2024 0,04x
Nbr of Employees 75 000
Free-Float 57,9%
Managers and Directors
Yuan Qing Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Ming Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Arthur Hu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Yong Rui Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Che Min Tu Senior Vice President & Group Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-29.58%9 749
HP INC.-26.07%32 098
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-30.30%28 695
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-8.94%18 477
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-54.83%10 535
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION-19.26%8 823