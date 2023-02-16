Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Lenovo Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    992   HK0992009065

LENOVO GROUP LIMITED

(992)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  12:54:46 2023-02-17 am EST
6.770 HKD   -3.29%
02/16Lenovo's Third-Quarter Profit Fell 32%
DJ
02/16China's Lenovo Q3 revenue tumbles 24% as PC demand slumps
RE
02/16Bulls in a China shop
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Lenovo's Third-Quarter Profit Fell 32%

02/16/2023 | 11:52pm EST
By Yifan Wang


Lenovo Group Ltd.'s net profit fell 32% in its third quarter, as personal-computer sales continued to decline amid a deteriorating global economy and soft consumer spending.

Net profit for the three months ended December was $437 million, the world's largest PC maker said Friday. That compared with profit of $640 million a year earlier, when pandemic-driven electronics demand pushed Lenovo's earnings to a record.

Revenue fell 24% to $15.27 billion, as its main business of PC, smartphone and other device sales fell 34%. But its nondevice operations of technological infrastructure and IT-services solutions delivered resilient revenue growth, helping to ease top-line pressure.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 2351ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 65 094 M - -
Net income 2023 1 805 M - -
Net cash 2023 2 758 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,27x
Yield 2023 5,48%
Capitalization 10 816 M 10 816 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,12x
EV / Sales 2024 0,11x
Nbr of Employees 82 000
Free-Float 57,9%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 0,89 $
Average target price 0,96 $
Spread / Average Target 7,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yuan Qing Yang Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Wai Ming Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Arthur Hu Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Yong Rui Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Che Min Tu Senior Vice President & Group Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED2.34%10 136
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.6.22%30 650
HP INC.13.62%29 985
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY3.13%21 240
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC34.06%14 861
TD SYNNEX CORPORATION8.01%9 679