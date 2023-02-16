Lenovo's Third-Quarter Profit Fell 32%

By Yifan Wang

Lenovo Group Ltd.'s net profit fell 32% in its third quarter, as personal-computer sales continued to decline amid a deteriorating global economy and soft consumer spending.

Net profit for the three months ended December was $437 million, the world's largest PC maker said Friday. That compared with profit of $640 million a year earlier, when pandemic-driven electronics demand pushed Lenovo's earnings to a record.

Revenue fell 24% to $15.27 billion, as its main business of PC, smartphone and other device sales fell 34%. But its nondevice operations of technological infrastructure and IT-services solutions delivered resilient revenue growth, helping to ease top-line pressure.

