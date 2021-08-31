MEDIA ALERT: Lenovo Announces ThinkBook Laptop Portfolio to Feature Windows 11

Lenovo today announced the forthcoming availability of our current ThinkBook business laptop portfolio preloaded with Windows 11 when available. Revealed on June 24, Windows 11 is designed to bring people closer to what they love and make creativity and productivity easier as the world shifts to hybrid working, learning, connecting and playing. Our stylish and refined ThinkBook products running Windows 11 will offer enhanced work and entertainment experiences. A new simplified user interface, easy connection to people with Microsoft Teams and smarter features work better together with ThinkBook's innovations. Enhanced security and manageability will help boost business continuity, and end users will be more productive with improved multitasking features in Windows 11 such as Snap layouts and Desktops and enjoy better video conferencing with AI-based noise cancellation on select ThinkBook models.

ThinkBook laptops announced late 2020 and early 2021 will be available later this year with Windows 11 preloaded including:

ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i

ThinkBook 13x i

ThinkBook 14p Gen 2 AMD

ThinkBook 16p Gen 2 AMD

ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 i and ThinkBook 15 Gen 2 i

ThinkBook 14s Yoga

ThinkBook 13s Gen 3 AMD

Guidance on downgrading to Windows 10 Pro will be provided in the box for selected ThinkBook configurations.