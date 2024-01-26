Amex's stock gains after earnings as key exec says gap versus peers is widening

Amex came in ahead of Wall Street expectations with its financial forecasts for 2024.

Colgate-Palmolive's earnings buoyed by higher prices

Consumer goods company topped earnings estimates for the fourth quarter and offered upbeat guidance.

For Blackstone's Property Fund, Resilient Valuations Might Have a Downside

Blackstone's flagship property fund spent 2023 trying to staunch the flow of shareholder cash out the door. A quiet spell for fundraising is its next challenge.

LVMH leads luxury stock rally following record 2023 results despite market slump One Stock in the 'Magnificent Seven' Isn't So Magnificent

Tesla shares have dropped during an otherwise banner stretch for technology heavyweights.

Cyber Management Details Emerge Under SEC Rules

Initial filings from Lockheed and others are setting direction for security governance disclosures.

Visa Profit Climbs Amid Higher Payments Volume

The digital payments company posted a net profit of $4.89 billion, citing resilient consumer spending.

WuXi Company Shares Tumble on U.S. Bill Aimed at Chinese Biotech

Shares of the WuXi family of companies tumbled on concerns a proposed bill will block the U.S. government from doing business with Chinese biotechnology companies due to alleged military ties.

Salesforce Laying Off 700 Workers in Latest Tech-Industry Downsizing

The cuts, which will affect around 1% of the company's workforce, follow a 10% reduction last year.

Lenovo Shares Fall After Intel Guides for Soft Sales

Lenovo's shares fell sharply after U.S. chipmaker Intel flagged a tepid sales outlook in the first quarter of the year, raising concerns about a long-awaited rebound in the personal computer market.

01-26-24 0915ET