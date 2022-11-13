Advanced search
LENSAR, INC.

(LNSR)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-11-11 pm EST
4.250 USD   +6.52%
03:12aLensar : November 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
11/09LENSAR, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/09Transcript : LENSAR, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 09, 2022
CI
LENSAR : November 2022 Corporate Presentation

11/13/2022 | 03:12am EST
Changing the Paradigm in Cataract Surgery

Premium Procedure with Premium Results

August 2022

Next-generation ALLYTM System CLEARED and LAUNCHED in the U.S.

DISCLAIMER

This presentation includes estimates regarding market and industry data. Unless otherwise indicated, information concerning the industry and the markets in which LENSAR, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") operates, including

management's general expectations, market position, market opportunity and market size, are based on management's knowledge and experience in the markets in which the Company operates, together with currently available information obtained from various sources, including publicly available information, industry reports and publications, surveys, customers, trade and business organizations and other contacts in the markets in which the Company operates. Certain information is based on management estimates, which have been derived from third-party sources, as well as data from internal research, and are based on certain assumptions that management believes to be reasonable. While we are not aware of any misstatements regarding industry data provided herein, our estimates involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based upon various factors, including those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We have not independently verified data from third-party sources and cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness.

We have made statements in this presentation that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's development and commercialization of the ALLY™ Adaptive Cataract Treatment System. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "contemplates,"

"estimates," "intends," "predicts," "projects," "potential", "target", "mission" or "continue," the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include, including with respect to future financial and operating objectives, anticipated trends for our industry, market size and costs associated with being a standalone public company. Any estimates and forward- looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation and are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such factors, please refer to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2022 we have filed with the SEC, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the SEC, each accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.lensar.com. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by such factors.

The forward-looking statements made in this presentation relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest expense, interest income, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expenses. EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA is included in this presentation because we believe that EBITDA provides meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitates a meaningful evaluation of actual results on a comparable basis with historical results. Adjusted EBITDA is also a non-

GAAP financial measure. We believe Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation expense, provides meaningful supplemental information for investors when evaluating our results and comparing us to peer companies as stock-

based compensation expense is a significant non-cash charge due to the recapitalization of the Company. We use these non-GAAP financial measures in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. However, there are a number of limitations related to the use of non-GAAP measures and their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently, or may use other measures to calculate their financial performance and, therefore, any non-GAAP measures we use may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

LEADING LASER INNOVATOR IN GROWING CATARACT SURGERY MARKET

Investment Highlights

Proprietary, best-in-class laser system growing U.S. market share

Large Market Opportunity

Significant Unmet Need

Positioned for

Favorable Demographic

27M+ Procedures

Significant Growth

Cataract surgery is the most

70 - 90% of cataract patients

Next-generation system

common ophthalmic

have astigmatism, most are

designed for faster, sterile,

procedure performed

left untreated

premium laser cataract

surgery; Launched in August

'22

Market Dynamics Support a 'Perfect Storm' for FLACS Growth

Why Femtosecond Laser Assisted Surgery with LENSAR®

6 Broaden utilization

5 Lower cost

4

ALLY™ System addresses

patient flow issues

3

PE practices seeking

to maximize revenue

2

Reduced covered

services reimbursement

1

Continued introduction

ofpremium IOLs

FLACS: EVOLUTION TO DRIVE FLACS GROWTH

Femto Lasers

'22

LENSAR ALLY™ Cataract

Treatment System

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LENSAR Inc. published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2022 08:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
