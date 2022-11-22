Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LENSAR, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNSR   US52634L1089

LENSAR, INC.

(LNSR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-21 pm EST
3.670 USD   -11.78%
08:01aLENSAR to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
11/13Lensar : November 2022 Corporate Presentation
PU
11/09LENSAR, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LENSAR to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

11/22/2022 | 08:01am EST
LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or “the Company”), a global medical technology company focused on advanced femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced Nick Curtis, Chief Executive Officer will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

  • BTIG Ophthalmology Day
    Fireside Chat on Tuesday, November 29 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference
    Wednesday, November 30 at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time

The live Piper Sandler presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.lensar.com. The webcast will be available for one month after the presentation has been posted. BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing, and marketing advanced systems for the treatment of cataracts and the management of visually significant astigmatism as an integral aspect of the cataract procedure. LENSAR has developed its next-generation ALLY™ Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, the first platform to integrate proprietary imaging with a dual-pulse femtosecond laser in a compact system. The ALLY System is designed to transform cataract surgery by utilizing LENSAR’s advanced technologies with the ability to perform the entire procedure in an operating room or in-office surgical suite, delivering operational efficiencies and reduced overhead. The ALLY System includes LENSAR’s proprietary Streamline® software technology, designed to guide surgeons to achieve better outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -21,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,96x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 40,5 M 40,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,15x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,84x
Nbr of Employees 110
Free-Float 82,5%
Technical analysis trends LENSAR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 3,67 $
Average target price 14,00 $
Spread / Average Target 281%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicholas T. Curtis Chief Executive Officer & Director
Thomas R. Staab Chief Financial Officer
William J. Link Chairman
Alan B. Connaughton Chief Operating Officer
Richard L. Lindstrom Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENSAR, INC.-38.73%40
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC-19.63%211 320
DANAHER CORPORATION-20.78%189 314
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC.-27.05%92 004
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION1.13%61 503
SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS AG-20.60%59 877