LENSAR to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

LENSAR, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR) (“LENSAR” or “the Company”), a global medical technology company focused on advanced femtosecond laser surgical solutions for the treatment of cataracts, today announced Nick Curtis, Chief Executive Officer will present at two upcoming investor conferences:

BTIG Ophthalmology Day

Fireside Chat on Tuesday, November 29 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time



Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 30 at 2:50 p.m. Eastern Time

The live Piper Sandler presentation can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at https://ir.lensar.com. The webcast will be available for one month after the presentation has been posted. BTIG hosted events are intended for prospective and existing BTIG clients only. To listen to the live event, please contact your BTIG representative with interest.

About LENSAR

LENSAR is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on designing, developing, and marketing advanced systems for the treatment of cataracts and the management of visually significant astigmatism as an integral aspect of the cataract procedure. LENSAR has developed its next-generation ALLY™ Adaptive Cataract Treatment System, the first platform to integrate proprietary imaging with a dual-pulse femtosecond laser in a compact system. The ALLY System is designed to transform cataract surgery by utilizing LENSAR’s advanced technologies with the ability to perform the entire procedure in an operating room or in-office surgical suite, delivering operational efficiencies and reduced overhead. The ALLY System includes LENSAR’s proprietary Streamline® software technology, designed to guide surgeons to achieve better outcomes.

