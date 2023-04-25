Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)

Lenta Discontinues Disclosure via Primary Information Provider



25-Apr-2023 / 11:00 CET/CEST

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 25 April 2023

St. Petersburg, Russia, 25 April 2023: Lenta IPJSC (MOEX: LENT; LSE: LNTA) (Lenta or the Company) announces that the regulatory news service provider engaged by the Company for the purposes of regulatory information disclosure pursuant to the UK Market Abuse Regulation (“UK MAR”) and the Admission and Disclosure Standards of the London Stock Exchange (the “Standards”), will cease to service companies incorporated in Russia, including Lenta. Having found no alternative provider, starting from 26 April 2023, the Company will cease to release regulatory information or publish other information in the manner and following the procedures required by UK MAR and the Standards.

As previously announced on 31 March 2023, the Company notified Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas of termination of the deposit agreement relating to global depositary receipts issued in accordance with Regulation S and Rule 144A and representing Lenta’s ordinary shares (ISIN: US52634T2006 and US52634T1016, respectively) (GDRs) and submitted a request to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to cancel the listing of GDRs on the Official List of the FCA, as well as the request to the London Stock Exchange (LSE) to cancel the admission of GDRs to trading on the Main Market of the LSE, with effect from 4 May 2023. Please follow the link to find the full text of this announcement https://corp.lenta.com/en/media/news-and-press-releases/lenta-announces-its-intention-to-cancel-the-listing-of-global-depositary-receipts-on-the-london-stock-exchange-31-03-23

The Company will continue to disclose regulatory information, including information about the upcoming cancelation of the listing of Lenta’s GDRs on the London Stock Exchange and the termination of the depository program to be published by the Company, on the corporate website (https://corp.lenta.com/en/) and the official webpage of Lenta IPJSC on Russian Corporate Disclosure Center Interfax (https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=38380&attempt=1).

Lenta encourages GDR holders to contact Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas directly, in accordance with the procedure provided for in the relevant Terms and Conditions of the GDRs, to discuss with Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas possible options for exercising their rights, including the rights to convert the GDRs into ordinary shares of Lenta. For further details on the cancellation and/or conversion procedure please contact Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (adr@db.com).

For further information, please contact:

Lenta

Tatyana Vlasova

Head of Investor Relations

tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com Lenta

Mariya Filippova

Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs

maria.filippova@lenta.com

