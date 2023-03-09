Advanced search
    LNTA   US52634T2006

LENTA INTERNATIONAL PJSC

(LNTA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00:00 2022-03-03 am EST
1.500 USD   -.--%
Lenta Ipjsc : Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
EQ
03/06Lenta Ipjsc : Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
EQ
03/02Lenta Ipjsc : Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
EQ
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

03/09/2023 | 10:01am EST

03/09/2023 | 10:01am EST
Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

09-March-2023 / 16:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 9 March 2023

 

 

 

Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

 

 

St. Petersburg, Russia, 9 March: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting on 9 March 2023.

The agenda of the meeting:

  1. Approval of transactions of LLC Lenta.

 

For further information, please contact:

Lenta
Tatyana Vlasova
Head of Investor Relations
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com  

Lenta
Mariya Filippova
Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs
maria.filippova@lenta.com 

About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russia’s largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of 31 December 2022, operated 259 hypermarkets and 561 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.79 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2022 Revenues were RUB 537 billion (approximately USD 7.6 billion).

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory RS.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: LNTA;LENT
LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15
Sequence No.: 228499
News ID: 1578189

 
End of Announcement EquityStory RS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1578189&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 484 B 4 519 M 4 519 M
Net income 2021 12 480 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2021 116 B 1 080 M 1 080 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 92 377 M 863 M 863 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 52 857
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart LENTA INTERNATIONAL PJSC
Duration : Period :
Lenta International PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Leonidovich Sorokin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrey Spivak Chief Financial Officer
Alexey Alexandrovich Mordashov Chairman
Sergey Sergeev Chief Information Officer
Ruslan Ardovsky Divisional Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENTA INTERNATIONAL PJSC-40.12%863
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)8.69%59 235
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.99%23 542
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA7.80%12 109
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.6.93%11 984
HAL TRUST3.17%11 588