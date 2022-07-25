Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lenta PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNTA   US52634T2006

LENTA PLC

(LNTA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
1.500 USD   -.--%
03:02aLENTA IPJSC : Lenta reports total sales growth of 20.3% and online sales growth of 159.0% in h1 2022
EQ
02:54aLENTA : 2Q 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
07/22LENTA IPJSC : Lenta IPJSC Announces the State Registration of the Report on the Results of the Securities Placement
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lenta : 2Q 2022 Investor Presentation

07/25/2022 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

H1 & Q2 2022

Investor Presentation

July 2022

corp.lenta.com

DISCLAIMER

This presentation includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward- looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not only relate to historical or current events. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate," "target," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "expected," "plan," "goal," "believe," or other words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances, a number of which are beyond Lenta's control. As a result, actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals, and expectations set out in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Lenta speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable laws or regulations, Lenta undertakes no obligation publicly to release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements in this document that may occur due to any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document.

2

LENTA'S STRENGTHS TODAY

"LENTA IS PERFECTLY POSITIONED TO BE A GROWTH LEADER IN THE NEXT STAGE OF RUSSIAN FOOD RETAIL"

Largest

Nationwide

23+ million

coverage in

hypermarket

chain in Russia1

200+ localities

loyal customers

159%

600+ stores

96% of Sales

explosive growth

serve as online

are made with

of online sales

Lenta's loyalty

fulfillment centers

(in 1H 2022)

card

1. By Total Retail Sales, 2. Lenta.App audience in Q2 2022, 3. As of December 31, 2021

~6.7 million

Lenta.App users2

Sector-leading

EBITDA Margin

of 8.1%3

3

BUSINESS GEOGRAPHY

St. Petersburg

and region

40 Hyper- markets

110 Small

Formats Moscow and region

254

hypermarkets

across 100+ citiesin Russia

Regions

27 Hyper- markets

284 Small Formats

555

supermarkets and Lenta Mini

187 Hyper- markets

161 Small

Formats

RETAIL SALES BY REGION

IN Q2'22 (INCLUDING UTKONOS RETAIL SALES), %

5.9%

St.Petersburg & Leningrad region

5.5%

20.7%

Moscow & Moscow region

14.9%

South

Volga

11.2%

20.1%

Ural

Siberia

11.5%

10.2%

North-West

Central

in St. Petersburg, Moscow, Siberia, Urals and Central regions

4

OUR STRATEGY

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lenta Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 06:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LENTA PLC
03:02aLENTA IPJSC : Lenta reports total sales growth of 20.3% and online sales growth of 159.0% ..
EQ
02:54aLENTA : 2Q 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
07/22LENTA IPJSC : Lenta IPJSC Announces the State Registration of the Report on the Results of..
EQ
07/20Lenta International public joint-stock company announced that it has received RUB 20.00..
CI
07/08LENTA IPJSC : Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
EQ
06/30LENTA IPJSC : Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
EQ
06/21LENTA IPJSC : Lenta IPJSC Announces the Completion of Securities Placement
EQ
06/14LENTA IPJSC : Lenta Announces AGM Results
EQ
06/09LENTA IPJSC : Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
EQ
06/07LENTA IPJSC : Lenta IPJSC Announces the Decision of Summing Up the Exercise of the Preempt..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 484 B - -
Net income 2021 12 480 M - -
Net Debt 2021 116 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 725 M 725 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 52 857
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart LENTA PLC
Duration : Period :
Lenta PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Leonidovich Sorokin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrey Spivak Chief Financial Officer
Alexey Alexandrovich Mordashov Chairman
Sergey Sergeev Chief Information Officer
Ruslan Ardovsky Divisional Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENTA PLC-40.12%725
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-16.24%56 952
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.58%25 454
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-14.22%12 546
HAL TRUST-11.16%11 481
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-12.52%10 617