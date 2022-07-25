Lenta : 2Q 2022 Investor Presentation

This presentation includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward- looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not only relate to historical or current events. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate," "target," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "expected," "plan," "goal," "believe," or other words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances, a number of which are beyond Lenta's control. As a result, actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals, and expectations set out in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Lenta speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable laws or regulations, Lenta undertakes no obligation publicly to release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements in this document that may occur due to any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document.
LENTA'S STRENGTHS TODAY
"LENTA IS PERFECTLY POSITIONED TO BE A GROWTH LEADER IN THE NEXT STAGE OF RUSSIAN FOOD RETAIL"
Largest
Nationwide
23+ million
coverage in
hypermarket
chain in Russia1
200+ localities
loyal customers
159%
600+ stores
96% of Sales
explosive growth
serve as online
are made with
of online sales
Lenta's loyalty
fulfillment centers
(in 1H 2022)
card
1. By Total Retail Sales, 2. Lenta.App audience in Q2 2022, 3. As of December 31, 2021
~6.7 million
Lenta.App users2
Sector-leading
EBITDA Margin
of 8.1%3
BUSINESS GEOGRAPHY
St. Petersburg
and region
40 Hyper- markets
110 Small
Formats Moscow and region
254
hypermarkets
across 100+ citiesin Russia
Regions
27 Hyper- markets
284 Small Formats
555
supermarkets and Lenta Mini
187 Hyper- markets
161 Small
Formats
RETAIL SALES BY REGION
IN Q2'22 (INCLUDING UTKONOS RETAIL SALES), %
5.9%
St.Petersburg & Leningrad region
5.5%
20.7%
Moscow & Moscow region
14.9%
South
Volga
11.2%
20.1%
Ural
Siberia
11.5%
10.2%
North-West
Central
in St. Petersburg, Moscow, Siberia, Urals and Central regions
OUR STRATEGY
