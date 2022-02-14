Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Lenta PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNTA   US52634T2006

LENTA PLC

(LNTA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/14 10:38:45 am
2.168 USD   -1.45%
10:23aLENTA : EGM results
PU
02/10Lenta Names New Chief Information Officer
MT
02/10LENTA : Announces Management Changes
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lenta : EGM results

02/14/2022 | 10:23am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14 February 2022

Lenta IPJSC (the "Company")

Results of voting at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM")

The Company today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolution put to the shareholders at the Company's EGM held on 11 February 2022. The resolution proposed at the EGM was passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner indicated in the table below:

FOR

%

AGAINST

%

WITHHELD

%

1.

To increase in the

Company's share capital

by way of additional share

77,176,271

99.9425

0

0

44,376

0.0575

issuance by way of closed

subscription

The results of voting at the EGM can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.lentainvestor.com. In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Withheld votes are not counted in the calculation of votes for or against any resolution.

The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to be voted at the EGM was 97,585,932.

For further information, please contact:

Tatyana Vlasova

Head of Investor Relations tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com112B Savushkina Street Saint Petersburg

Russia 197374

Disclaimer

Lenta Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 15:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LENTA PLC
10:23aLENTA : EGM results
PU
02/10Lenta Names New Chief Information Officer
MT
02/10LENTA : Announces Management Changes
PU
02/10Lenta Announces Management Change
CI
02/07LENTA : Notification of Lenta Q4 &FY 2021 Operating and Audited Financial Results Conferen..
PU
02/04Lenta Names New Chief E-Commerce Officer
MT
02/04Lenta IPJSC Appoints Dmitry Skiba as Chief E-Commerce Officer, Effective 7 February 202..
CI
02/04LENTA : Announces the Appointment of Chief E-commerce Officer
PU
01/27Lenta IPJSC Reports Sales Results for the Month of October, November, December, Fourth ..
CI
01/27LENTA : reports Total Sales Growth of 18.6% in q4 & 8.6% in FY 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 482 B 6 346 M 6 346 M
Net income 2021 13 034 M 172 M 172 M
Net Debt 2021 81 014 M 1 067 M 1 067 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 80 742 M 1 063 M 1 063 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 50 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart LENTA PLC
Duration : Period :
Lenta PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENTA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 167,04 RUB
Average target price 275,91 RUB
Spread / Average Target 65,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Leonidovich Sorokin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rud Trabjerg Pedersen Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alexey Alexandrovitch Mordashov Chairman
Sergey Sergeev Chief Information Officer
Andreas Jueterbock Chief Operational Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENTA PLC-12.18%1 063
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD12.56%43 359
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-11.33%35 619
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-3.39%21 412
COLES GROUP LIMITED-10.03%15 463
CARREFOUR6.43%14 983