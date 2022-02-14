Lenta : EGM results

14 February 2022

Lenta IPJSC (the "Company")

Results of voting at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM")

The Company today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolution put to the shareholders at the Company's EGM held on 11 February 2022. The resolution proposed at the EGM was passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner indicated in the table below:

FOR % AGAINST % WITHHELD % 1. To increase in the Company's share capital by way of additional share 77,176,271 99.9425 0 0 44,376 0.0575 issuance by way of closed subscription

The results of voting at the EGM can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.lentainvestor.com. In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Withheld votes are not counted in the calculation of votes for or against any resolution.

The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to be voted at the EGM was 97,585,932.

