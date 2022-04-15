Lenta IPJSC Announces State Registration of Additional Issue of Securities
Press release | St.Petersburg | 15April 2022
Lenta IPJSC Announces State Registration of Additional Issue of Securities
St.Petersburg, Russia, 15April 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA& LENT) (the Company), one of the largest retail chains in Russia, today announces the state registration of an additional issue of its securities.
Information on state registration of an additional issue of securities
Class, category(type), par value (for shares and bonds), series (if applicable) of securities
ordinary shares
Registration number of the additional issue of securities and registration date
Information on the registration (or lack thereof) of a securities prospectus parallel to the registration of the additional issue of securities
no securities prospectus was registered concurrently with the registration of the additional issue of securities
Information on the registration of the securities terms and conditions parallel to the registration of the additional issue of securities
a securities terms and conditions document was registered concurrently with the registration of the additional issue of securities
Number of shares being placed
23,590,795 (twenty-three million five hundred ninety thousand seven hundred and ninety-five) shares
Timing of the placement or procedure of its determination
The launch date of the placement is the next business day following the publication by the Issuer of a notice regarding the exercise of preemptive rights in respect of the shares in the news wire of Interfax- Corporate Information Disclosure CentreLLC authorised by the Bank of Russia to disclose regulatory news concerning public companies at http://www.e-disclosure.ru.
The end date of the placement is the earlier of the following:
a) 62nd (sixty-second) day from the placement launch date,
b) date of the placement of the last share,
c) one year from the date of the state registration of the additional issue of securities.
Placement price of securities placed through a subscription
1,087 (one thousand eighty-seven) roubles per share
Date for determining (setting) the persons that have a preemptive right to buy the additional shares
Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA, LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand "Mini Lenta." It also provides customers the option to shop online via its click-and-collect and express delivery services. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of December 31, 2021, operated 254 hypermarkets and 503 supermarkets and convenience stores in 89 cities across Russia with more than 1.75 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of selling space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all of its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).
ISIN:
US52634T2006, US52634T1016
Category Code:
IOE
TIDM:
LNTA;LENT
LEI Code:
213800OMCE8QATH73N15
OAM Categories:
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State