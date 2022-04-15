Log in
Lenta IPJSC Announces State Registration of Additional Issue of Securities

04/15/2022 | 05:01am EDT
Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
Lenta IPJSC Announces State Registration of Additional Issue of Securities

15-Apr-2022 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release | St. Petersburg | 15 April 2022

 

Lenta IPJSC Announces State Registration of Additional Issue of Securities

 

St. Petersburg, Russia, 15 April 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA & LENT) (the Company), one of the largest retail chains in Russia, today announces the state registration of an additional issue of its securities.

 

Information on state registration of an additional issue of securities

Class, category (type), par value (for shares and bonds), series (if applicable) of securities

ordinary shares

Registration number of the additional issue of securities and registration date

1-01-16686-A-001D as of 14 April 2022

Registrant

Bank of Russia

Placement method

private placement, potential buyers - Severgroup LLC (OGRN: 1023501241950)

Information on the registration (or lack thereof) of a securities prospectus parallel to the registration of the additional issue of securities

no securities prospectus was registered concurrently with the registration of the additional issue of securities

 

Information on the registration of the securities terms and conditions parallel to the registration of the additional issue of securities

a securities terms and conditions document was registered concurrently with the registration of the additional issue of securities

Number of shares being placed

23,590,795 (twenty-three million five hundred ninety thousand seven hundred and ninety-five) shares

Timing of the placement or procedure of its determination

 

The launch date of the placement is the next business day following the publication by the Issuer of a notice regarding the exercise of preemptive rights in respect of the shares in the news wire of Interfax - Corporate Information Disclosure Centre LLC authorised by the Bank of Russia to disclose regulatory news concerning public companies at http://www.e-disclosure.ru.

The end date of the placement is the earlier of the following:

a) 62nd (sixty-second) day from the placement launch date,

b) date of the placement of the last share,

c) one year from the date of the state registration of the additional issue of securities.

Placement price of securities placed through a subscription

1,087 (one thousand eighty-seven) roubles per share

Date for determining (setting) the persons that have a preemptive right to buy the additional shares

19 January 2022

 

For further information, please contact:

Lenta

Tatyana Vlasova
Head of Investor Relations
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com  

EM (International Media Inquiries)
Lenta@em-comms.com

Lenta
Mariya Filippova
Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs
maria.filippova@lenta.com  

 


About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA, LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand "Mini Lenta." It also provides customers the option to shop online via its click-and-collect and express delivery services. Lenta is Russia's largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of December 31, 2021, operated 254 hypermarkets and 503 supermarkets and convenience stores in 89 cities across Russia with more than 1.75 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of selling space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all of its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).
ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016
Category Code: IOE
TIDM: LNTA;LENT
LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 156040
EQS News ID: 1329147

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1329147&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
