    LNTA   US52634T2006

LENTA PLC

(LNTA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
1.500 USD   -.--%
03:02aLENTA IPJSC : Lenta reports total sales growth of 20.3% and online sales growth of 159.0% in h1 2022
EQ
02:54aLENTA : 2Q 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
07/22LENTA IPJSC : Lenta IPJSC Announces the State Registration of the Report on the Results of the Securities Placement
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 20.3% AND ONLINE SALES GROWTH OF 159.0% IN H1 2022

07/25/2022 | 03:02am EDT
Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
Lenta IPJSC: LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 20.3% AND ONLINE SALES GROWTH OF 159.0% IN H1 2022

25-Jul-2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 25 July 2022

 

 

LENTA REPORTS TOTAL SALES GROWTH OF 20.3% AND ONLINE SALES GROWTH OF 159.0% IN H1 2022

 

25 July 2022, St. Petersburg, Russia: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today announces its operational results and key financial results for the second quarter and the first six months of 2022 as well as its auditor-reviewed IFRS financial results for the first six months of 2022.

 

H1 2022 Highlights1,2

  •      Total Sales increased by 20.3% y-o-y to RUB 262.5 billion.
  •      Retail Sales reached RUB 259.3 billion, representing 20.7% y-o-y growth.
  •      Like-for-Like (LFL) Sales increased by 5.2%, driven by 9.0% LFL Average Ticket growth.
  •      Online Sales grew by 159.0% y-o-y to RUB 20.4 billion.
  •      The Сompany opened 62 small-format stores on a gross basis.
  •      Total Selling Space increased by 16.3%, reaching 1,778.7 thousand sq. m.
  •      Gross Profit increased by 26.4% y-o-y to RUB 62.8 billion. Gross Margin increased by 114 bps and stood at 23.9%.
  •      EBITDA was RUB 15.4 billion with a 5.9% EBITDA Margin.
  •      Capex stood at RUB 7.2 billion, up 43.3%.
  •      The Net Debt to EBITDA (LTM) ratio stood at 1.9x vs. 1.4x as of 31 December 2021.
  1.                 Including Utkonos results starting from 1 February 2022
  2.                 Please note that all Financial Highlights are based upon pre–IFRS 16 figures

 

Vladimir Sorokin, Chief Executive Officer, commented on Q2 2022 results:

“In Q2 2022, we continued adapting Lenta’s business to the new environment to ensure that we were able to fulfill our primary objective – providing customers with quality food products and basic essentials–without interruption.

Thanks to the concerted efforts of our personnel, we dealt with emerging challenges while maintaining the sustainability and viability of Lenta’s business. By the end of Q2 2022, the quality of our relations with suppliers was closer to where it was in January; in addition, we built new supply chains and established a process for settlements with foreign counterparties. Moreover, we managed to put new products on our stores’ shelves and to expand Lenta’s supplier base considerably. In the first half of 2022, we added 314 local producers to our suppliers.

In Q2 2022, we completed the integration of Billa: all of the retailer’s stores are already operating under the Lenta brand, and they have been fully integrated into our platforms, product matrixes and IT solutions. In the second half of 2022, we will continue to integrate the Semya chain and the online business Utkonos.

A few words about our formats. In Q2 2022, like-for-like sales at our hypermarkets increased by 2.5%. At the moment, the priority for us is to develop an offer that will bring traffic back to our stores, including by developing our product mix and promotions as well as expanding our own private labels. In terms of our small-format stores, we note the positive dynamics and the return on our efforts to develop them. Our Q2 2022 results are clear evidence of this: we achieved 2.9% growth in LFL sales, and we were able to stabilize inventories, which enabled us to improve our EBITDA margin. Our online business continues to increase its share in Lenta’s total sales and is showing strong results. Online sales in Q2 2022 increased by 135%.

Responding to customer requests remains our top priority. We are undertaking comprehensive efforts to ensure that we can update our product mix and pricing quickly in response to changing external market conditions. The company’s operating and financial results demonstrate that we are successfully adapting and quickly learning to work in the new environment.”

 

Q2 & H1 2022 OPERATING RESULTS, y-o-y

Sales3

 

Q2’22

Q2’21

Change

% Change

H1’22

H1’21

Change

% Change

Total Sales (RUB million)

130,089

110,776

19,313

17.4%

262,459

218,088

44,371

20.3%

Retail Sales

128,737

109,027

19,710

18.1%

259,294

214,908

44,386

20.7%

Hypermarkets

101,868

99,473

2,395

2.4%

206,574

195,664

10,911

5.6%

Small Formats

24,310

9,554

14,757

154.5%

47,966

19,245

28,722

149.2%

Utkonos4

2,559

0

-

-

4,754

0

-

-

Wholesale5

1,352

1,749

-397

-22.7%

3,165

3,179

-14

-0.5%

Average Ticket (RUB)

1,023

1,085

-61

-5.7%

1,050

1,105

-54

-4.9%

Hypermarkets

1,325

1,211

114

9.4%

1,347

1,229

118

9.6%

Small Formats

503

520

-17

-3.3%

519

544

-26

-4.7%

Utkonos

4,383

0

-

-

4,336

0

-

-

Number of Tickets (millions)

126

101

25

25.2%

247

195

52

26.9%

Hypermarkets

77

82

-5

-6.4%

153

159

-6

-3.7%

Small Formats

48

18

30

163.2%

92

35

57

161.6%

Utkonos

0.6

0

-

-

1.1

0

-

-

Stores and Selling Space

 

Q2’22

Q2’21

Change

% Change

H1’22

H1’21

Change

% Change

Total Retail Stores (eop)

809

406

403

99.3%

809

406

403

99.3%

Hypermarkets

254

255

-1

-0.4%

254

255

-1

-0.4%

Openings

0

2

-2

-

0

3

-3

-

Closing

0

1

-1

-

0

2

-2

-

Small Formats

555

151

404

267.5%

555

151

404

267.5%

Openings

18

11

7

63.6%

62

13

49

376.9%

Closing

4

0

4

-%

10

1

9

900.0%

New Selling Space (sqm, eop)

6,286

7,078

-792

-11.2%

23,719

10,577

13,142

124.3%

Hypermarkets

0

2,829

-

-

0

5,728

-

-

Small Formats

6,286

4,249

2,037

47.9%

23,719

4,849

18,870

389.2%

Total Selling Space (sqm, eop)

1,778,702

1,529,175

249,527

16.3%

1,778,702

1,529,175

249,527

16.3%

Hypermarkets

1,401,291

1,406,516

-5,225

-0.4%

1,401,291

1,406,516

-5,225

-0.4%

Small Formats

377,411

122,659

254,752

207.7%

377,411

122,659

254,752

207.7%

LFL Results

 

Q2’22

H1’22

 

Sales

Average Ticket

Traffic

Sales

Average Ticket

Traffic

Total Retail

2.6%

8.6%

-5.5%

5.2%

9.0%

-3.6%

Hypermarkets

2.5%

9.2%

-6.1%

5.5%

9.5%

-3.6%

Small Formats

2.9%

6.1%

-3.0%

1.4%

4.9%

-3.3%

 

Online Sales

 

Q2’22

Q2’21

Change

% Change

H1’22

H1’21

Change

% Change

Total Online Sales (RUB million)

9,603

4,079

5,524

135.4%

20,439

7,892

12,547

159.0%

Online Partners

2,158

2,227

-69

-3.1%

5,690

4,486

1,205

26.9%

Lenta Online6

4,949

1,852

3,097

167.2%

9,996

3,407

6,589

193.4%

Utkonos7

2,495

0

-

-

4,754

0

-

-

Average Online Ticket (RUB)

2,354

1,799

555

30.9%

2,278

1,786

493

27.6%

Online Partners

1,896

1,778

118

6.7%

1,892

1,812

80

4.4%

Lenta Online6

2,100

1,825

275

15.0%

2,056

1,752

304

17.3%

Utkonos7

4,274

0

-

-

4,314

0

-

-

Total Online Orders (thousands)

4,079

2,267

1,811

79.9%

8,971

4,419

4,552

103.0%

Online Partners

1,138

1,253

-115

-9.2%

3,007

2,475

532

21.5%

Lenta Online6

2,357

1,015

1,342

132.3%

4,862

1,944

2,918

150.1%

Utkonos7

584

0

-

-

1,102

0

-

-

 

For Q2 2022 monthly operating results, please refer to Appendix 1

 

3. Including Utkonos results from the date of consolidation (1 February 2022)

4. Includes only Utkonos Retail Sales (B2C)

5. Wholesales includes Utkonos wholesales (B2B)

6. Lenta Online includes Click & Collect

7. Includes both Utkonos retail sales (B2C) and wholesales (B2B)

 

Q2 2022 OPERATING RESULTS

In Q2 2022, Total Sales increased by 17.4% to RUB 130.1 billion. Lenta’s Retail Sales in Q2 2022 increased by 18.1% to RUB 128.7 billion, compared to RUB 109.0 billion in Q2 2021, driven by 2.6% LFL Retail Sales growth and 16.3% Total Selling Space expansion, both organically and inorganically. Overall Sales Density in Q2 2022 improved by 3.5% year-over-year.

Following the abnormal retail sales hike in March 2022, when customers stockpiled household chemicals, hygiene products, dry food, and other durables, Lenta faced a traffic decline in Q2 2022. Cold weather in May and June also affected sales of summer non-food goods.

In Q2 2022, the total Number of Tickets increased by 25.2% thanks to the above-mentioned expansion, while the Average Ticket size decreased by 5.7% primarily due to the increasing share of small-format stores’ sales in total Retail Sales.

Wholesale Sales, which now includes Utkonos B2B sales from the date of consolidation, represented 1.0% of Total Sales and decreased by 22.7% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

In H1 2022, the Average Ticket was the driver of LFL Sales growth. LFL Sales growth decelerated to 2.6% in Q2 2022. Total Retail LFL Traffic stood at a negative 5.5%. The Total Retail LFL Average Ticket increased by 8.6%, offsetting negative LFL Traffic.

In Q2 2022, Lenta continued to improve its loyalty program and actively worked on promo recovery. In Q2 2022, 1.7 million new loyalty cards were activated, with the total number of loyalty cards issued reaching to 23.0 million. Transactions using loyalty cards accounted for 95.9% of total Retail Sales, excluding Utkonos.

Hypermarket Sales represented 79.1% of total Retail Sales in Q2 2022. Hypermarkets delivered 2.4% Sales growth, positive LFL Sales growth of 2.5%, and an increase of 9.2% in the LFL Average Ticket, driven primarily by inflation. Lenta continues to improve the efficiency of in-store operations, which led to a sales density improvement of 5.8% year-over-year.

In Q2 2022, Lenta put on hold a significant number of store openings due to the macroeconomic conditions and market uncertainties. During Q2 2022, 18 new small-format stores were opened. Lenta also closed four underperforming stores to optimize operations, bringing the total number of small-format stores to 555 as of the end of Q2. In the reporting period, small-format stores demonstrated significant year-over-year Sales Growth of 154.5%, primarily driven by acquisitions made in 2021. Small-format stores’ LFL Sales grew by 2.9%, compared to a 0.1% decrease in Q1 2022. The LFL Average Ticket increased by 6.1%, while LFL Traffic stood at a negative 3.0%.

In Q2 2022, Lenta’s Online channel continued to demonstrate very strong sales growth. Total Online Sales including Utkonos sales during the period amounted to RUB 9.6 billion, an increase of 135.4% year-over-year, while Total Online Orders were up 79.9% and amounted to 4.1 million. The Average Ticket for Lenta Online was RUB 2,100, an increase of 15.0% year-over-year. The share of online sales via Partners decreased significantly following Partners’ revision of their approach to the development of their online offering, while there was no significant change in Lenta’s share of sales in Partner services. Lenta Online demonstrated considerable sales growth thanks to increases in the Average Ticket, the size of the customer base and the number of orders. In addition, Lenta Online incorporated technologies for the simultaneous picking and delivery of multiple online orders, which will improve the business’s operational efficiency. In Q2 2022, Online Sales constituted 7.4% of Lenta’s Total Sales, compared to 3.7% in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Q2 & H1 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, pre–IFRS 16

Key Financial Results, pre–IFRS 16

RUB million

Q2’22

Q2’21

Change

H1’22

H1’21

Change

Total Sales

130,089

110,776

17.4%

262,459

218,088

20.3%

Gross Profit

32,798

26,291

24.7%

62,839

49,722

26.4%

Gross Margin (%)

25.2%

23.7%

148 bps

23.9%

22.8%

114 bps

SG&A

-30,839

-20,540

-50.1%

-60,504

-42,103

-43.7%

SG&A as % of Total Sales

-23.7%

-18.5%

         -516 bps

-23.1%

-19.3%

-375 bps

EBITDAR

11,490

12,516

-8.2%

21,397

20,841

2.7%

EBITDAR Margin

8.8%

11.3%

-247 bps

8.2%

9.6%

-140 bps

Rent as % of Total Sales

-2.3%

-1.5%

-74 bps

-2.3%

-1.5%

-74 bps

EBITDA

8,518

10,806

-21.2%

15,409

17,472

-11.8%

EBITDA Margin

6.5%

9.8%

-321 bps

5.9%

8.0%

-214 bps

Operating Profit before impairment

4,062

7,003

-42.0%

6,593

9,856

-33.1%

Operating Profit Margin before impairment

3.1%

6.3%

-320 bps

2.5%

4.5%

-201 bps

Impairment

-

-

 

-

-9

-

Operating Profit

4,062

7,003

-42.0%

6,593

9,847

-33.0%

Operating Profit Margin

3.1%

6.3%

                         -320 bps

2.5%

4.5%

-200 bps

Net Interest Expense

-1,400

-1,212

-15.5%

-2,455

-2,331

-5.3%

Net FX loss

388

-605

-

357

-610

-

Profit Before Income Tax

3,050

5,186

-41.2%

4,495

6,906

-34.9%

Net Income

2,623

4,046

-35.2%

3,358

5,363

-37.4%

Net Income Margin

2.0%

3.7%

-164 bps

1.3%

2.5%

-118 bps

For Q2 & H1 2022 financial highlights prepared in accordance with IFRS 16, please refer to Appendix 2

Total Sales demonstrated strong growth of 17.4% and amounted to RUB 130.1 billion, compared to RUB 110.8 billion in Q2 2021.

In Q2 2022, Gross Profit (pre–IFRS 16) rose by 24.7% year-over-year to RUB 32.8 billion. Gross Margin improved by 148 bps to 25.2% mainly due to a lower promo share. This growth was offset by an increased shrinkage as a percentage of Total Sales, which resulted from a higher share of new stores in the ramp-up stage.

Gross Profit growth was offset by a Total SG&A increase of 50.1%, leading to an EBITDA (pre–IFRS 16) decrease of 21.2% year-over-year. In Q2 2022, Lenta’s EBITDA Margin stood at 6.5%. EBITDA Margin declined by 321 bps compared to the previous year, primarily due to the growth of SG&A as a percentage of Total Sales, which resulted from an increased share of stores in the ramp-up stage, the growing share of Lenta’s own online and the Utkonos acquisition.

Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses, pre–IFRS 16

RUB million

Q2’22

Q2’21

Change

H1’22

H1’21

Change

Payroll and related taxes

13,509

7,792

73.4%

25,936

16,284

59.3%

as a % of Total Sales

10.4%

7.0%

335 bps

9.9%

7.5%

242 bps

Depreciation and Amortization (D&A)

4,457

3,803

17.2%

8,817

7,616

15.8%

as a % of Total Sales

3.4%

3.4%

-1 bp

3.4%

3.5%

-13 bps

Lease Expenses

2,972

1,709

73.9%

5,988

3,369

77.7%

as a % of Total Sales

2.3%

1.5%

74 bps

2.3%

1.5%

74 bps

Utilities

1,738

1,251

38.9%

3,526

2,647

33.2%

as a % of Total Sales

1.3%

1.1%

21 bps

1.3%

1.2%

13 bps

Store Operations

2,980

2,404

24.0%

6,021

4,690

28.4%

as a % of Total Sales

2.3%

2.2%

12 bps

2.3%

2.2%

14 bps

Professional Fees

1,359

988

37.6%

2,733

2,100

30.1%

as a % of Total Sales

1.0%

0.9%

15 bps

1.0%

1.0%

8 bps

Advertising

1,826

1,122

62.7%

3,488

2,381

46.5%

as a % of Total Sales

1.4%

1.0%

39 bps

1.3%

1.1%

24 bps

Other

1,998

1,471

35.8%

3,995

3,016

32.5%

as a % of Total Sales

1.5%

1.3%

21 bps

1.5%

1.4%

14 bps

Total SG&A

30,839

20,540

50.1%

60,504

42,103

43.7%

as a % of Total Sales

23.7%

18.5%

516 bps

23.1%

19.3%

375 bps

SG&A excluding D&A

26,382

16,737

57.6%

51,687

34,487

49.9%

as a % of Total Sales

20.3%

15.1%

517 bps

19.7%

15.8%

388 bps

For Q2 & H1 2022 SG&A expenses in accordance with IFRS 16, please refer to Appendix 2

In Q2 2022, Total Selling, General, and Administrative expenses (pre–IFRS 16) increased by 50.1% year-over-year to RUB 30.8 billion. SG&A as a percentage of Total Sales increased by 516 bps to 23.7%. This growth was mainly driven by higher payroll expenses, higher lease expenses, as well as increased utilities costs.

In Q2 2022, Payroll expenses rose by 73.4% year-over-year, while personnel expenses as a percentage of Total Sales increased by 335 bps. This growth primarily resulted from the salary indexation that took place in Q4 2021, a higher share of stores in the ramp-up stage and the Utkonos acquisition.

D&A increased by 17.2% due to an increase in owned selling space of 2.4% year-over-year. D&A as a percentage of Total Sales decreased by 1 bp due to the declining share of owned selling space in Total Selling Space.

Lease expenses as a percentage of Total Sales rose by 74 bps, primarily due to the acquisitions of Billa and Semya, both of which have a higher percentage of leased versus owned stores in their portfolios. The share of leased selling space for Lenta overall was 35% as of 30 June 2022, compared to 26% a year ago.

Store Operations as percentage of Total Sales increased by 12 bps year-over-year, mainly driven by 10 bps increase in repairs and maintenance and 5 bps increase in cleaning costs, while security costs decreased by 3 bps.

Advertising costs during Q2 2022 were up 62.7% year-over-year, due to investments in our growing online business as well as an increase in media related expenses as a result of organic growth (especially in the Moscow Region).

Cash Flow Statement, pre–IFRS 16

RUB million

Q2’22

Q2’21

Change

H1’22

H1’21

Change

Profit before income tax

3,050

5,186

-41.2%

4,495

6,906

-34.9%

Net adjustments for loss on disposal of assets, impairment, depreciation & amortization, and other

5,753

5,755

-0.0%

11,328

10,740

5.5%

Movements in Working Capital

-3,448

-3,261

-5.7%

-17,897

-10,216

-75.2%

Cash generated from / (used in) operating activities

5,355

7,680

-30.3%

-2,074

7,430

-

Net Interest & Income Taxes Paid

-1,865

-1,323

-41.0%

-5,477

-3,323

-64.8%

Net Cash generated from / (used in) Operating Activities

3,490

6,357

-45.1%

-7,551

4,107

-

Net cash used in Investing Activities

-3,361

-1,791

-87.7%

-7,359

-4,868

-51.2%

Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities

-5,001

10,000

-

-5,051

9,427

-

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

-173

-605

71.4%

-138

-615

77.6%

Net Increase / (Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents

-5,045

13,961

-

-20,099

8,051

-

For the Q2 & H1 2022 cash flow statement prepared in accordance with IFRS 16, please refer to Appendix 2

Capital Expenditures in Q2 2022 amounted to RUB 3.1 billion, an increase of 72.3% year-over-year. This increase resulted from the opening of new stores (18 store openings on a gross basis during Q2 2022 vs. 11 store openings during Q2 2021) and expenses related to the integration of Billa and Semya stores.

The Company’s Profit Before Income Tax for Q2 2022 was RUB 3.1 billion, which was 41.2% lower than in Q2 2021. The decrease in Profit before income tax was mainly the result of a 42.0% year-over-year decline in Operating Profit as well as a 15.5% increase in Net Interest Expense.

In Q2 2022, Net Cash generated from Operating Activities (pre–IFRS 16) amounted to RUB 3.5 billion, compared to RUB 6.4 billion the previous year. These dynamics resulted from the decrease in Profit before income tax and higher Interest and Income Taxes Paid.

Net Cash used in Investing Activities increased by 87.7% to RUB 3.4 billion in Q2 2022, up from RUB 1.8 billion in Q2 2021.

In Q2 2022, Net Cash used in Financing Activities amounted to RUB 5.0 billion, compared to Net Cash generated from Financing Activities of RUB 10.0 billion in Q2 2021.

Free Cash Flow for Q2 2022 was RUB 0.1 billion, which was RUB 4.4 billion lower than in Q2 2021, mainly due to lower Net Cash generated from Operating Activities.

Debt Position and Leverage

 

IFRS 16

pre-IFRS 16

RUB million

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-21

30-Jun-22

31-Dec-21

Gross Debt

139,989

148,962

83,129

88,414

Long-term Debt

25,975

66,912

25,975

66,912

Short-term Debt

57,154

21,502

57,154

21,502

Lease Liabilities (IFRS 16)

56,860

60,548

-

-

Cash & Cash Equivalents

13,228

33,326

13,228

33,326

Net Debt

126,761

115,636

69,901

55,088

Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM) ratio

 

 

1.9x

1.4x

 

Lenta’s cash position at the end of Q2 2022 was RUB 13.2 billion. Gross Debt decreased by 6.0% compared to 31 December 2021 and stood at RUB 83.1 billion as of 30 June 2022. Net Debt (pre–IFRS 16) increased by RUB 14.8 billion compared to year-end 2021 and stood at RUB 69.9 billion.

All the Company’s debt has fixed interest rates and is fully ruble-denominated, matching its revenue structure. The LTM weighted average effective interest rate for Lenta’s debt portfolio for the period ended 30 June 2022 was 7.4%, compared to 6.9% for the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2021.

Lenta’s Net Debt to EBITDA ratio was 1.9x as of 31 June 2022 vs. 1.4x as of 31 December 2021.

FY’22 GUIDANCE

Lenta expects to add at least 100 stores in 2022. This guidance reflects the current macroeconomic uncertainty. In 2022, Lenta will continue to look for attractive growth opportunities and expansion in existing and new formats, as well as further development of our online business. The company reserves the right to revise guidance in the course of the year or when additional information regarding the effect of ongoing events becomes available.

For further information, please contact:

Lenta

Tatyana Vlasova
Head of Investor Relations
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com  

Lenta
Mariya Filippova
Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs
maria.filippova@lenta.com  

 

About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russia’s largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of June 30, 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 555 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.78 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement includes statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not only relate to historical or current events. Forward-looking statements often use words such as "anticipate," "target," "expect," "estimate," "intend," "expected," "plan," "goal," "believe," or other words of similar meaning. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to future events and circumstances, a number of which are beyond Lenta's control. As a result, actual future results may differ materially from the plans, goals, and expectations set out in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Lenta speak only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by any applicable laws or regulations, Lenta undertakes no obligation publicly to release the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements in this document that may occur due to any change in its expectations or to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document.

Appendix 1

Q2 2022 MONTHLY OPERATING RESULTS

Sales3

 

April

YoY

May

YoY

June

YoY

Total Sales (RUB million)

43,521

18.8%

43,903

17.4%

42,665

16.1%

Retail Sales

43,156

19.8%

43,462

17.6%

42,118

16.8%

Hypermarkets

33,710

3.0%

34,370

1.9%

33,788

2.4%

Small Formats

8,463

157.5%

8,248

157.3%

7,600

148.2%

Utkonos4

984

-

844

-

731

-

Wholesale5

364

-39.9%

441

-4.9%

547

-19.5%

Average Ticket (RUB)

1,027

-5.6%

1,032

-5.2%

1,011

-6.2%

Hypermarkets

1,327

9.3%

1,333

10.0%

1,315

9.0%

Small Formats

515

-3.6%

511

-2.4%

481

-4.3%

Utkonos

4,623

-

4,233

-

4,261

-

Number of Tickets (millions)

42

26.9%

42

24.0%

42

24.6%

Hypermarkets

25

-5.8%

26

-7.4%

26

-6.1%

Small Formats

16

167.0%

16

163.5%

16

159.3%

Utkonos

0

-

0.2

-

0.2

-

Stores and Selling Space

 

April

May

June

Total Retail Stores (eop)

800

803

809

Hypermarkets

254

254

254

Openings

0

0

0

Closing

0

0

0

Small Formats

546

549

555

Openings

6

5

7

Closing

1

2

1

New Selling Space (sqm, eop)

2,005

849

3,432

Hypermarkets

0

0

0

Small Formats

2,005

849

3,432

Total Selling Space (sqm, eop)

1,774,421

1,775,270

1,778,702

Hypermarkets

1,401,291

1,401,291

1,401,291

Small Formats

373,130

373,979

377,411

Online Sales

 

April

YoY

May

YoY

June

YoY

Total Online Sales (RUB million)

3,408

141.9%

3,222

137.1%

2,973

126.7%

Online Partners

785

-0.7%

683

-7.4%

690

-1.2%

Lenta Online6

1,703

194.6%

1,695

193.3%

1,552

179.7%

Utkonos7

920

-

844

-

731

-

Average Online Ticket (RUB)

2,331

31.3%

2,380

32.1%

2,354

29.2%

Online Partners

1,842

4.1%

1,896

5.0%

1,963

11.6%

Lenta Online6

2,068

17.0%

2,134

20.4%

2,098

14.5%

Utkonos7

4,323

-

4,233

-

4,261

-

Total Online Orders (thousands)

1,462

84.3%

1,354

79.5%

1,263

75.5%

Online Partners

426

-4.6%

360

-11.8%

351

-11.5%

Lenta Online6

823

151.7%

794

143.7%

740

144.3%

Utkonos7

213

-

199

-

172

-

 

3. Including Utkonos results from the date of consolidation (1 February 2022)

4. Includes only Utkonos Retail Sales (B2C)

5. Wholesales includes Utkonos wholesales (B2B)

6. Lenta Online includes Click & Collect

7. Includes both Utkonos retail sales (B2C) and wholesales (B2B)

 

Appendix 2

Q2 & H1 2022 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, IFRS 16

Key Financial Results

RUB million

Q2’22

Q2’21

Change

H1’22

H1’21

Change

Total Sales

130,089

110,776

17.4%

262,459

218,088

20.3%

Gross Profit

33,003

26,314

25.4%

63,102

49,807

26.7%

Gross Margin (%)

25.4%

23.8%

162 bps

24.0%

22.8%

120 bps

SG&A

-30,263

-20,115

-50.4%

-59,299

-41,325

-43.5%

SG&A as % of Total Sales

-23.3%

-18.2%

-511 bps

-22.6%

-18.9%

-364 bps

EBITDAR

11,630

12,501

-7.0%

21,591

21,100

2.3%

EBITDAR Margin

8.9%

11.3%

     -234 bps

8.2%

9.7%

-145 bps

Rent as % of Total Sales

-0.4%

-0.2%

-18 bps

-0.3%

-0.2%

-14 bps

EBITDA

11,156

12,300

-9.3%

20,686

20,647

0.2%

EBITDA Margin

8.6%

11.1%

-253 bps

7.9%

9.5%

-159 bps

Operating Profit before impairment

4,778

7,414

-35.6%

7,991

10,893

-26.6%

Operating Profit Margin before impairment

3.7%

6.7%

-302 bps

3.0%

5.0%

-195 bps

Impairment

-

-

 

-

-9

-

Operating Profit

4,778

7,414

-35.6%

7,991

10,884

-26.6%

Operating Profit Margin

3.7%

6.7%

-302 bps

3.0%

5.0%

-195 bps

Net Interest Expense

-2,622

-1,924

-36.3%

-4,910

-3,711

-32.3%

Net FX loss

1,594

-562

-

1,253

-589

-

Profit Before Income Tax

3,750

4,928

-23.9%

4,334

6,584

-34.2%

Net Income

3,185

3,840

-17.0%

3,230

5,105

-36.7%

Net Income Margin

2.4%

3.5%

-102 bps

1.2%

2.3%

-111 bps

 

Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) expenses

RUB million

Q2’22

Q2’21

Change

H1’22

H1’21

Change

Payroll and related taxes

13,509

7,792

73.4%

25,936

16,284

59.3%

as a % of Total Sales

10.4%

7.0%

335 bps

9.9%

7.5%

242 bps

Depreciation and Amortization (D&A)

6,378

4,886

30.5%

12,695

9,754

30.2%

as a % of Total Sales

4.9%

4.4%

49 bps

4.8%

4.5%

36 bps

Lease Expenses

474

201

135.8%

905

453

99.8%

as a % of Total Sales

0.4%

0.2%

18 bps

0.3%

0.2%

14 bps

Utilities

1,738

1,251

38.9%

3,526

2,647

33.2%

as a % of Total Sales

1.3%

1.1%

21 bps

1.3%

1.2%

13 bps

Store Operations

2,980

2,404

24.0%

6,021

4,690

28.4%

as a % of Total Sales

2.3%

2.2%

12 bps

2.3%

2.2%

14 bps

Professional Fees

1,359

988

37.6%

2,733

2,100

30.1%

as a % of Total Sales

1.0%

0.9%

15 bps

1.0%

1.0%

8 bps

Advertising

1,826

1,122

62.7%

3,488

2,381

46.5%

as a % of Total Sales

1.4%

1.0%

39 bps

1.3%

1.1%

24 bps

Other

1,999

1,471

35.9%

3,995

3,016

32.5%

as a % of Total Sales

1.5%

1.3%

21 bps

1.5%

1.4%

14 bps

Total SG&A

30,263

20,115

50.4%

59,299

41,325

43.5%

as a % of Total Sales

23.3%

18.2%

511 bps

22.6%

18.9%

364 bps

SG&A excluding D&A

23,885

15,229

56.8%

46,604

31,571

47.6%

as a % of Total Sales

18.4%

13.7%

461 bps

17.8%

14.5%

328 bps

Cash Flow Statement

RUB million

Q2’22

Q2’21

Change

H1’22

H1’21

Change

Profit before income tax

3,750

4,928

-23.9%

4,334

6,584

-34.2%

Net adjustments for loss on disposal of assets, impairment, depreciation & amortization, and other

7,754

7,521

3.1%

16,834

14,216

18.4%

Movements in Working Capital

-3,433

-3,276

4.8%

-17,929

-10,353

73.2%

Cash generated from / (used in) operating activities

8,071

9,173

-12.0%

3,239

10,447

-69.0%

Net Interest & Income Taxes Paid

-3,099

-2,025

53.0%

-7,946

-4,704

68.9%

Net Cash generated from / (used in) Operating Activities

4,972

7,148

-30.4%

-4,707

5,743

*

Net cash used in Investing Activities

-3,351

-1,782

88.0%

-7,340

-4,851

51.3%

Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities

-6,493

9,200

-

-7,914

7,774

-

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

-173

-605

-71.4%

-138

-615

-77.6%

Net Increase / (Decrease) in Cash & Cash Equivalents

-5,045

13,961

-

-20,099

8,051

-

 
Financials
Sales 2021 484 B - -
Net income 2021 12 480 M - -
Net Debt 2021 116 B - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 725 M 725 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 52 857
Free-Float 98,7%
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Leonidovich Sorokin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrey Spivak Chief Financial Officer
Alexey Alexandrovich Mordashov Chairman
Sergey Sergeev Chief Information Officer
Ruslan Ardovsky Divisional Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENTA PLC-40.12%725
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-16.24%56 952
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.58%25 454
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-14.22%12 546
HAL TRUST-11.16%11 481
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-12.52%10 617