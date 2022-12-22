Advanced search
    LNTA   US52634T2006

LENTA PLC

(LNTA)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
1.500 USD   -.--%
11/30Lenta Ipjsc : Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
EQ
11/25Lenta Expands Hypermarket Network in Russia
MT
11/25Lenta Ipjsc : Lenta opens a hypermarket in Tomsk
EQ
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

12/22/2022 | 11:01am EST
Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

22-Dec-2022 / 17:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

 

 

Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting

 

 

St. Petersburg, Russia, 22 December 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, today announces the holding of the Board of Directors meeting on 21 December 2022.

The agenda of the meeting:

 

  1. Reports of the Chairpersons of the Company’s Board Committees:

a.  Report of the Chairman of the Audit Committee;

b.  Report of the Chairwoman of the RemunerationCommittee;

c.  Report of the Chairwoman of the Nominations Committee.

 

  1. On approval of the Group budget for 2023.

 

For further information, please contact:

Lenta
Tatyana Vlasova
Head of Investor Relations
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com  

Lenta
Mariya Filippova
Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs
maria.filippova@lenta.com 

About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russia’s largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of 30 September 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 557 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.78 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

 
ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: LNTA;LENT
LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15
Sequence No.: 210780
EQS News ID: 1520283

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1520283&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 484 B 4 519 M 4 519 M
Net income 2021 12 480 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2021 116 B 1 080 M 1 080 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 92 377 M 863 M 863 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 52 857
Free-Float 98,7%
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Leonidovich Sorokin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrey Spivak Chief Financial Officer
Alexey Alexandrovich Mordashov Chairman
Sergey Sergeev Chief Information Officer
Ruslan Ardovsky Divisional Director
