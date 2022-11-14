Advanced search
    LNTA   US52634T2006

LENTA PLC

(LNTA)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
1.500 USD   -.--%
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Expands its Own Fleet to Include KAMAZ Compass Trucks

11/14/2022 | 02:01am EST
Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta Expands its Own Fleet to Include KAMAZ Compass Trucks

14-Nov-2022 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Press Release | St. Petersburg | 14 November 2022

 

Lenta Expands its Own Fleet to Include KAMAZ Compass Trucks

St Petersburg, Russia, 14 November 2022: Lenta (MOEX: LENT, LSE: LNTA), one of the largest multi-format retail chains in Russia, has acquired 22 medium-duty KAMAZ Compass 12 trucks.

The new 5-tonne trucks are first of its brand in Lenta’s fleet. With the trucks already provided by Utkonos, Lenta will now have more than 100 light- and medium-duty vehicles.

The Company plans to use them instead of leased transport to deliver goods to small-format stores.

KAMAZ introduced the Compass product family as part of its efforts to tap into the market for medium-duty trucks. The Compass 12 complies with modern standards for comfort, efficiency and safety and comes with a Cummins ISF3.8 or ISF4.5, a straight four-cylinder diesel engine for lower fuel consumption, as well as a 6-speed manual Fast Gear transmission.

Igor Ovsienko, Lenta’s Chief Supply Chain Officer, commented:

“Our goal is to balance out the amount of trucks of varied capacity. This will help the Company boost its operating efficiency and ensure a high level of on-shelf availability at small formats. After foreign distributors quit the Russian market, it did not take much time for us to find a local replacement for European trucks.”

 

For further information, please visit https://corp.lenta.com/ or contact:

Lenta

Tatyana Vlasova
Head of Investor Relations
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com   

Lenta
Mariya Filippova
Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs
maria.filippova@lenta.com   

 

About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand Mini Lenta. It also provides customers the option to shop online via its own Lenta Online services, Online Partners and the Utkonos platform. Lenta is Russia’s largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of 30 September 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 557 supermarkets and Lenta Mini stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia, with almost 1.78 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of Selling Space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

 

 
ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: LNTA;LENT
LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15
Sequence No.: 200526
EQS News ID: 1486303

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1486303&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 484 B 4 519 M 4 519 M
Net income 2021 12 480 M 117 M 117 M
Net Debt 2021 116 B 1 080 M 1 080 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 92 377 M 863 M 863 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,48x
EV / Sales 2021 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 52 857
Free-Float 98,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vladimir Leonidovich Sorokin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Andrey Spivak Chief Financial Officer
Alexey Alexandrovich Mordashov Chairman
Sergey Sergeev Chief Information Officer
Ruslan Ardovsky Divisional Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENTA PLC-40.12%863
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-15.09%58 091
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.81%20 723
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-18.87%11 726
HAL TRUST-14.10%11 218
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-7.18%11 111