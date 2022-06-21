Log in
LENTA PLC

02:00 2022-03-03 am EST
1.500 USD   -.--%
10:01aLENTA IPJSC : Lenta IPJSC Announces the Completion of Securities Placement
EQ
06/14LENTA IPJSC : Lenta Announces AGM Results
EQ
06/09LENTA IPJSC : Lenta Announces the Holding of the Board of Directors Meeting
EQ
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta IPJSC Announces the Completion of Securities Placement

06/21/2022
Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)
Lenta IPJSC: Lenta IPJSC Announces the Completion of Securities Placement

21-Jun-2022 / 16:00 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press release | St. Petersburg | 21 June 2022

 

Lenta IPJSC Announces the Completion of Securities Placement

 

St. Petersburg, Russia, 21 June 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) (the Company), one of the largest retail chains in Russia, today announces the completion of securities placement.

 

Information on state registration of an additional issue of securities

Class, category (type), par value (for shares and bonds), series (if applicable) of securities

ordinary shares

Registration number of the additional issue of securities and registration date

1-01-16686-A-001D as of 14 April 2022

Registrant

Bank of Russia

Nominal value

0.0912632 rubles

Placement method

private placement

Date of the actual initiation of the placement

15.06.2022

Date of the actual completion of the placement

20.06.2022

The actual number of placed securities:

18,399,265 (eighteen million three hundred ninety-nine thousand two hundred and sixty-five) shares

Share of the placed securities out of the total number of securities subject to placement

77.99%

Actual placement price

1,087 (one thousand eighty-seven) roubles per share

Payment method

Payment method - cash and offset of liabilities. The shares were not paid for with other property (non-monetary funds). A block of 18,399,265 shares was paid for by offsetting liabilities in the amount of 20,000,000,000 rubles and in cash in the amount of 1,055 rubles

 

For further information, please contact:

Lenta

Tatyana Vlasova
Head of Investor Relations
tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com  

Lenta
Mariya Filippova
Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs
maria.filippova@lenta.com  

 

 

About Lenta

Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA, LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand “Mini Lenta.” It also provides customers the option to shop online via its click-and-collect and express delivery services. Lenta is Russia’s largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of March 31, 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 541 supermarkets and convenience stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia with more than 1.77 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of selling space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all of its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

 
ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016
Category Code: ROI
TIDM: LNTA;LENT
LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15
Sequence No.: 169751
EQS News ID: 1380319

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1380319&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
