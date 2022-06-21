Lenta IPJSC: Lenta IPJSC Announces the Completion of Securities Placement

Lenta IPJSC (LNTA;LENT)

21-Jun-2022

Press release | St. Petersburg | 21 June 2022 Lenta IPJSC Announces the Completion of Securities Placement St. Petersburg, Russia, 21 June 2022: Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LENT) (the Company), one of the largest retail chains in Russia, today announces the completion of securities placement. Information on state registration of an additional issue of securities Class, category (type), par value (for shares and bonds), series (if applicable) of securities ordinary shares Registration number of the additional issue of securities and registration date 1-01-16686-A-001D as of 14 April 2022 Registrant Bank of Russia Nominal value 0.0912632 rubles Placement method private placement Date of the actual initiation of the placement 15.06.2022 Date of the actual completion of the placement 20.06.2022 The actual number of placed securities: 18,399,265 (eighteen million three hundred ninety-nine thousand two hundred and sixty-five) shares Share of the placed securities out of the total number of securities subject to placement 77.99% Actual placement price 1,087 (one thousand eighty-seven) roubles per share Payment method Payment method - cash and offset of liabilities. The shares were not paid for with other property (non-monetary funds). A block of 18,399,265 shares was paid for by offsetting liabilities in the amount of 20,000,000,000 rubles and in cash in the amount of 1,055 rubles For further information, please contact: Lenta Tatyana Vlasova

Head of Investor Relations

tatyana.vlasova@lenta.com Lenta

Mariya Filippova

Head of Public Relations and Government Affairs

maria.filippova@lenta.com About Lenta Lenta IPJSC (LSE: LNTA, MOEX: LNTA, LENT) is a leading Russian multi-format food and FMCG retailer. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, and recently launched a new proximity store format under the brand “Mini Lenta.” It also provides customers the option to shop online via its click-and-collect and express delivery services. Lenta is Russia’s largest hypermarket operator and the fourth largest food retailer overall by Sales. The company was founded in 1993 in St. Petersburg and as of March 31, 2022, operated 254 hypermarkets and 541 supermarkets and convenience stores in over 200 cities and towns across Russia with more than 1.77 million square meters of Selling Space. The average Lenta hypermarket has approximately 5,500 square meters of selling space, the average Lenta supermarket has 800 square meters, and the Mini Lenta format is 500 meters on average. The company operates 14 distribution centers to supply all of its stores. 2021 Revenues were RUB 484 billion (approximately USD 6.5 billion).

