AFR: Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report

13.05.2022 / 10:41
Lenzing AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG
Language: German
Address:
https://www.lenzing.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Address:
https://www.lenzing.com/investors/publications
Remarks:
The (ESEF) annual financial report of Lenzing AG published on March 10, 2022 has been corrected due to a missing report part. The now corrected version of the (ESEF) annual financial report has been supplemented by the management report of the individual financial statements and replaces the version of the (ESEF) annual financial report published on March 10, 2022. The individual financial statements of Lenzing AG were correctly published as a separate report on March 10, 2022.
13.05.2022
Language:
English
Company:
Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Internet:
www.lenzing.com
Sales 2022
2 567 M
2 673 M
2 673 M
Net income 2022
129 M
134 M
134 M
Net Debt 2022
1 200 M
1 249 M
1 249 M
P/E ratio 2022
16,2x
Yield 2022
2,37%
Capitalization
2 087 M
2 173 M
2 173 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,28x
EV / Sales 2023
1,16x
Nbr of Employees
8 164
Free-Float
50,0%
