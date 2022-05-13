Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Lenzing AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNZ   AT0000644505

LENZING AG

(LNZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/13 05:00:24 am EDT
79.75 EUR   +1.46%
TRANSCRIPT : Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
EQ
TRANSCRIPT : Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
PVR : Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
AFR: Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report

05/13/2022 | 04:46am EDT
EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Lenzing AG / Release of Financial Reports/Announcement of change
Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report

13.05.2022 / 10:44
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

This is an announcement of change.
Lenzing AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG (ESEF)

Language: German
Address: https://www.lenzing.com/de/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Address: https://www.lenzing.com/investors/publications


Remarks:
The (ESEF) annual financial report of Lenzing AG published on March 10, 2022 has been corrected due to a missing report part. The now corrected version of the (ESEF) annual financial report has been supplemented by the management report of the individual financial statements and replaces the version of the (ESEF) annual financial report published on March 10, 2022. The individual financial statements of Lenzing AG were correctly published as a separate report on March 10, 2022.


13.05.2022

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Internet: www.lenzing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1352179  13.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1352179&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 567 M 2 673 M 2 673 M
Net income 2022 129 M 134 M 134 M
Net Debt 2022 1 200 M 1 249 M 1 249 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 2,37%
Capitalization 2 087 M 2 173 M 2 173 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 8 164
Free-Float 50,0%
Managers and Directors
Stephan Sielaff Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Obendrauf Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Cord Prinzhorn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Bernkopf Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Liftinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENZING AG-35.57%2 173
ECOLAB INC.-31.91%45 776
SIKA AG-31.75%40 325
GIVAUDAN SA-26.23%32 808
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-11.81%28 507
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-20.81%19 082