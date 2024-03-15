EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Lenzing AG
/ Release of Financial Reports
Lenzing AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:
Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG
Language: German
Address: https://www.lenzing.com/de/investoren/publikationen
Language: English
Address: https://www.lenzing.com/investors/publications
15.03.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Lenzing AG
|4860 Lenzing
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.lenzing.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1859287 15.03.2024 CET/CEST