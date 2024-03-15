EQS Dissemination of Financial Reports: Lenzing AG / Release of Financial Reports
Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report

15.03.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lenzing AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately available under the following internet address:

Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG

Language: German
Address: https://www.lenzing.com/de/investoren/publikationen

Language: English
Address: https://www.lenzing.com/investors/publications

15.03.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Internet: www.lenzing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1859287  15.03.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1859287&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_com~~~71435185-72e2-4ff3-98c0-1866a1714c4a