Lenzing AG: Lenzing AG is suspending its dividend policy until further notice

April 11, 2024 at 09:47 am EDT
Lenzing AG is suspending its dividend policy until further notice
Lenzing – The Managing Board of Lenzing AG decided today to suspend the existing dividend policy of at least EUR 4.50 per share for an unlimited period of time.
Lenzing AG continues to expect higher EBITDA for the 2024 financial year compared to the previous year.
Your contact for Public Relations:
Dominic Köfner
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
Investor Relations: Sébastien Knus
Vice President Capital Markets
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria Phone +43 7672 701 3599 E-mails.knus@lenzing.com Webwww.lenzing.com
About the Lenzing Group
The Lenzing Group stands for eco-responsible production of specialty fibers based on cellulose and recycled material. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from functional, comfortable and fashionable clothing to durable and sustainable home textiles. Due to their special properties and their botanical origin, the TÜV certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for everyday hygiene products.
The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help transform the textile industry from the current linear economic system towards a circular economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and thus also support the targets of the Paris Agreement and the EU Commission’s “Green Deal”, Lenzing has developed a clear science-based climate action plan that aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a net-zero goal (scope 1, 2 and 3) by 2050.
Lenzing AG is one of the world's leading producers of cellulose fibers for use in the textile and non-woven industries. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of fibers (81.6%);
- sale of pulp (18.2%);
- other (0.2%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Austria (5.2%), Europe (29%), Asia (55.9%), Americas (9.3%) and other (0.6%).