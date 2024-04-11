EQS-Ad-hoc: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Dividend

Lenzing AG: Lenzing AG is suspending its dividend policy until further notice



11-Apr-2024 / 15:45 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Lenzing AG is suspending its dividend policy until further notice Lenzing – The Managing Board of Lenzing AG decided today to suspend the existing dividend policy of at least EUR 4.50 per share for an unlimited period of time. Lenzing AG continues to expect higher EBITDA for the 2024 financial year compared to the previous year. Your contact for

Public Relations:



Dominic Köfner

Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria



Phone +43 7672 701 2743

E-mail media@lenzing.com

Web www.lenzing.com



Investor Relations:



Sébastien Knus

Vice President Capital Markets

Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft

Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria



Phone +43 7672 701 3599

E-mail s.knus@lenzing.com

Web www.lenzing.com About the Lenzing Group



The Lenzing Group stands for eco-responsible production of specialty fibers based on cellulose and recycled material. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from functional, comfortable and fashionable clothing to durable and sustainable home textiles. Due to their special properties and their botanical origin, the TÜV certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for everyday hygiene products.



The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help transform the textile industry from the current linear economic system towards a circular economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and thus also support the targets of the Paris Agreement and the EU Commission’s “Green Deal”, Lenzing has developed a clear science-based climate action plan that aims to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and a net-zero goal (scope 1, 2 and 3) by 2050.



Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2023

Revenue: EUR 2.52 bn

Nominal capacity: 1,110,000 tonnes

Employees (FTE): 7,917



TENCEL™, LENZING™ ECOVERO™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™ and REFIBRA™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.



End of Inside Information

11-Apr-2024 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com



