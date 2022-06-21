Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Lenzing AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNZ   AT0000644505

LENZING AG

(LNZ)
  Report
Delayed Wiener Boerse  -  11:35 2022-06-21 am EDT
79.40 EUR   -1.12%
01:19pLENZING AG : Lenzing AG revises its dividend policy
EQ
06:15aLENZING : expands carbon neutral fiber portfolio for Workwear and Protective Wear segments
PU
06/15LENZING AG : Lenzing partners with TfS to build global sustainable supply chains
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lenzing AG: Lenzing AG revises its dividend policy

06/21/2022 | 01:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Strategic Company Decision
Lenzing AG: Lenzing AG revises its dividend policy

21-Jun-2022 / 19:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lenzing AG revises its dividend policy

  • Minimum dividend of EUR 4.50 per share as of the 2023 financial year

Lenzing – Having concluded its strategy update, the Managing Board of Lenzing AG decided to revise its dividend policy today. This demonstrates Lenzing’s confidence in its ambitious growth plans and its ability to consistently providing attractive dividends to shareholders.

As of the 2023 financial year (with payment scheduled for 2024), Lenzing plans to pay an annual dividend of at least EUR 4.50 per share (adjusted for inflation for the years thereafter). The revised dividend policy is subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board.

The payment of the dividend in any year will be subject to the specific dividend proposals of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board. These proposals may deviate from the new dividend policy if appropriate under the then prevailing circumstances and will be subject to the approval of the Annual General Meeting.

 

Your contact for
Public Relations:
 
Dominic Köfner
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail   media@lenzing.com
Web      www.lenzing.com
 		  
Investor Relations:
 
Sébastien Knus
Vice President Capital Markets
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone     +43 7672 701 3599
E-mail     s.knus@lenzing.com
Web        www.lenzing.com


 

About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments.
 
The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications.
 
The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the “Green Deal” of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true.
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2021
Revenue: EUR 2.19 bn
Nominal capacity: 1,145,000 tonnes
Number of employees (headcount): 7,958
 
TENCEL™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, REFIBRA™, ECOVERO™, LENZING MODAL™, LENZING VISCOSE™, MICROMODAL™ and PROMODAL™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

 

21-Jun-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1380649

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1380649  21-Jun-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1380649&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about LENZING AG
01:19pLENZING AG : Lenzing AG revises its dividend policy
EQ
06:15aLENZING : expands carbon neutral fiber portfolio for Workwear and Protective Wear segments
PU
06/15LENZING AG : Lenzing partners with TfS to build global sustainable supply chains
EQ
06/08LENZING AG : 25 years of success: Lenzing celebrates two significant anniversaries at its ..
EQ
05/17LENZING : boosts circularity and traceability through collaboration with UTEXBEL
PU
05/13AFR : Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
05/13AFR : Lenzing AG: Release of a Financial report
EQ
05/04TRANSCRIPT : Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04PVR : Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of..
EQ
05/04Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2 608 M 2 753 M 2 753 M
Net income 2022 141 M 149 M 149 M
Net Debt 2022 1 390 M 1 467 M 1 467 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 2,52%
Capitalization 2 132 M 2 250 M 2 250 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 8 164
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart LENZING AG
Duration : Period :
Lenzing AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENZING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 80,30 €
Average target price 126,60 €
Spread / Average Target 57,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Sielaff Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Thomas Cord Prinzhorn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Bernkopf Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Liftinger Member-Supervisory Board
Johann Schernberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENZING AG-34.18%2 245
ECOLAB INC.-36.84%42 326
SIKA AG-43.63%34 080
GIVAUDAN SA-36.64%28 965
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA-15.18%26 877
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-9.58%20 377