    AT0000644505

LENZING AG

(LNZ)
04:35:47 2023-06-02 am EDT
56.20 EUR   +2.74%
Lenzing Ag : Lenzing awarded sustainability prize by the Vienna Stock Exchange
EQ
Lenzing Ag : Internationally renowned marine research institute reaffirms biodegradability of Lenzing fibers
EQ
Lenzing : and KARL MAYER GROUP collaborate to empower sustainable and aesthetic innovations in flat and warp knits
PU
Lenzing AG: Lenzing awarded sustainability prize by the Vienna Stock Exchange

06/02/2023 | 04:23am EDT
EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Lenzing AG: Lenzing awarded sustainability prize by the Vienna Stock Exchange

02.06.2023 / 10:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lenzing awarded sustainability prize by the Vienna Stock Exchange

 

  • Vienna Stock Exchange VÖNIX Sustainability Award 2023 goes to Lenzing
  • Winner of the category “Industrials”
  • Lenzing is clearly on course to achieve group-wide carbon neutrality, while rapidly driving forward the transition to circularity

 

Lenzing – The Lenzing Group, a world-leading provider of specialty fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, received the Vienna Stock Exchange VÖNIX Sustainability Award at a ceremony yesterday evening. This is Austria’s most important sustainability prize for top companies listed on the stock market and was awarded to Lenzing for obtaining first place in the “Industrials” category. The prestigious prize recognizes companies that excel on the capital market due to their outstanding sustainability performance.

 

The Lenzing Group achieved the best scoring in its category according to the VBV (Austrian sustainability index), which is the sustainability benchmark of the Austrian stock market. Other well-known environmental organizations and rating agencies such as CDP, EcoVadis and MSCI recognized Lenzing’s efforts in the field of sustainability and the transformation to circularity in 2022.

 

“We are very proud to receive this award, which recognizes our continuous commitment to sustainability. We now plan to make the next move and forge ahead with the transition from a linear to a circular economy model. As champions of sustainability, we know that change is vital in the textile and nonwoven industries in moving towards a circular economy,” comments Christian Skilich, Member of the Managing Board at the Lenzing Group.

 

Lenzing has also made valuable progress towards meeting its climate targets. One example is the recent announcement of its acquisition of a biomass power plant to supply energy to the site in Burgenland. At its Heiligenkreuz facility, the Lenzing Group produces environmentally friendly TENCEL™ and VEOCEL™ branded lyocell fibers for the textile and nonwoven industries, as well as a variety of premium fibers including TENCEL™ brand with x REFIBRA™ technology and carbon-neutral TENCEL™ branded lyocell fibers. The exclusive use of biomass from the nearby power station will enable the site to reduce its carbon emissions associated with energy use by some 50,000 tons of CO2 annually. Lenzing’s specialty fibers contribute to significantly lower carbon emissions throughout the supply chain, helping brands and retailers in particular to meet their climate and sustainability targets.

 

Lenzing also plans to continue focusing on achieving profitable growth in its specialty products and will keep pressing ahead with the issue of recycling, thus making a valuable contribution to the transformation of the textile and clothing industry from a linear to a circular economy model.

 

For more information on the Lenzing Group’s sustainability targets, progress and other prestigious awards for its sustainable products and services, please see the online Sustainability Report 2022 at reports.lenzing.com/sustainability-report/2022/index.html.

 

 

Photo download:

https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=KdW2x4MKn73R
PIN: KdW2x4MKn73R

 

 

Your contact for
Public Relations:
 
Dominic Köfner
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail    media@lenzing.com
Web       www.lenzing.com		  
Investor Relations:
 
Sébastien Knus
Vice President Capital Markets
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone    +43 664 8281576
E-mail     s.knus@lenzing.com 
Web        www.lenzing.com
 



 

About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments.
 
The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications.
 
The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the “Green Deal” of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true.
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2022
Revenue: EUR 2.57 bn
Nominal capacity: 1,145,000 tonnes
Number of employees (headcount): 8,301
 
TENCEL™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, REFIBRA™, ECOVERO™, LENZING MODAL™, LENZING VISCOSE™, MICROMODAL™ and PROMODAL™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

 


02.06.2023 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1648331

 
End of News EQS News Service

1648331  02.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1648331&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
