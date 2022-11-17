Advanced search
  Report
Lenzing : introduces carbon neutral lyocell fibers from U.S. specialty production site
PU
Lenzing : Upgraded Lenzing E-Branding Service offers even greater convenience to value chain users
PU
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
Lenzing AG: Lenzing tops Canopy's globally renowned “Hot Button Ranking” 2022

11/17/2022 | 03:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Rating
Lenzing AG: Lenzing tops Canopy’s globally renowned “Hot Button Ranking” 2022

17.11.2022 / 09:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 
  • Global ranking standard evaluates the world’s cellulosic fiber manufacturers: Lenzing again recognized as champion of sustainability for responsible sourcing, innovation and transparency
  • Lenzing achieves the highest category for the third time already

Lenzing – The Lenzing Group, the world’s leading supplier of sustainably produced specialty fibers, achieved first place in the “Hot Button Ranking” of the Canadian non-profit organization Canopy, thus confirming its leading role in the areas of sustainability and responsible wood and pulp sourcing. Lenzing can also once again celebrate a dark green shirt, synonymous with the highest category.

In this ranking, which receives a lot of attention in the textile and apparel industry, Canopy evaluates the world’s 34 largest producers of cellulosic fibers in terms of their sustainable wood and pulp sourcing, their efforts with regard to the use of alternative raw materials and their achievements in the protection of ancient and endangered forests. Resource preservation is a key element of Lenzing’s corporate strategy and at the core of its innovation agenda. The sustainable production of TENCEL™, VEOCEL™ and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded specialty fibers is based on these principles.

“We are very pleased that the steps we are taking as the Lenzing Group to continuously improve and find solutions to the most pressing problems of our time are being seen and honored,” said Robert van de Kerkhof, Chief Commercial Officer Fiber of the Lenzing Group. “We are working hard to make our industries even more sustainable and to drive the transformation of the textile business model from linear to circular. Further efforts from the entire industry are needed for this transformation to take place,” van de Kerkhof said.

Efficient use of resources

Wood and the pulp derived from it are the most important raw materials for the sustainable production of cellulosic fibers from Lenzing. The Lenzing Group assumes responsibility by striving for sustainable procurement based on environmental certificates and responsible and efficient use of these valuable resources. Lenzing sources wood and dissolving pulp from sustainably managed forests and plantations and not from ancient, protected or endangered forests.

Promoting the circular economy

With its REFIBRA™ and Eco Cycle technologies, Lenzing offers solutions for transforming the textile and nonwovens industries towards a circular economy. In line with its vision for the circular economy, “We give waste a new life. Every day.” Lenzing is driving the industry toward a full circular economy by striving to give waste a new life in all aspects of its core business and developing circular solutions together with potential partners inside and outside the current value chain. A milestone on this path is the cooperation with the Swedish pulp producer Södra. The two global market leaders, who have been proactively promoting the circular economy in the fashion industry for many years, are joining forces to give the topic a further boost and make a decisive contribution to solving the global textile waste problem by making fibers from post-consumer textiles.

Today, Lenzing offers lyocell fibers made from 30 percent recycled cotton waste. The company aims to launch lyocell, modal and viscose staple fibers with up to 50 percent recycled post-consumer content on a commercial scale by 2025 and to develop a new circular business model by closing the loops for post-consumer waste. By 2025, the company plans to enter into further partnerships with 25 key supply chain companies, which again exemplifies Lenzing’s ambitious path in climate protection and the circular economy.

Photo download:
https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/showpin.do?pinCode=aLKSx4Xu23ch
PIN: aLKSx4Xu23ch

Your contact for
Public Relations:
 
Dominic Köfner
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone   +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail   media@lenzing.com
Web      www.lenzing.com
 		  
Corporate Sustainability:
 
Krishna Manda
Vice President Corporate Sustainability
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria
 
Phone     +43 7672 701 3417
E-mail     sustainability@lenzing.com
Web        www.lenzing.com

 

About the Lenzing Group
 
The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments.
 
The Lenzing Group’s high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications.
 
The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the “Green Deal” of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true.
 
Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2021
Revenue: EUR 2.19 bn
Nominal capacity: 1,145,000 tonnes
Number of employees (headcount): 7,958
 
TENCEL™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, REFIBRA™, ECOVERO™, LENZING MODAL™, LENZING VISCOSE™, MICROMODAL™ and PROMODAL™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

17.11.2022 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1489953

 
End of News EQS News Service

1489953  17.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1489953&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 539 M 2 641 M 2 641 M
Net income 2022 25,2 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net Debt 2022 1 683 M 1 751 M 1 751 M
P/E ratio 2022 72,2x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 1 816 M 1 889 M 1 889 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 8 428
Free-Float 43,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 68,40 €
Average target price 73,90 €
Spread / Average Target 8,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Sielaff Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Thomas Cord Prinzhorn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Bernkopf Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Liftinger Member-Supervisory Board
Johann Schernberger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENZING AG-43.93%1 889
HUAFON CHEMICAL CO., LTD.-30.75%5 064
SINOMA SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-38.30%4 972
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.-33.43%4 729
SINOFIBERS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.-13.91%3 305
ALPEK, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.93%3 084