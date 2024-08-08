Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG
Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 08.08.2024 / 09:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Overview
- Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
- Reason for the notification:
a. Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
- Person subject to notification obligation: a. Name: B&C Privatstiftung
- City: Vienna
- Country: Austria
- Name of shareholder(s): B&C KB Holding GmbH, B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH, B&C Ares Holding GmbH
- Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 07.08.2024
- Total positions
% of voting rights
% of voting
through financial/other
Total
rights
instruments (7.B.1 +
Total of
numberof
attached to
7.B.2)
both in
voting rights
shares (7.A)
% (7.A +
of issuer
7.B)
Resulting situation on the
date on which threshold
52,25 %
0,00 %
52,25 %
38 618 180
was crossed / reached
Position of previous
notification (if applicable)
52,25 %
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
- Voting rights attached to shares
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
ISIN Code
Indirect
Direct
Indirect
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG
(Sec 133 BörseG
(Sec 130 BörseG
(Sec 133
2018)
2018)
2018)
BörseG
2018)
AT0000644505
20 177 020
52,25 %
SUBTOTAL A
20 177 020
52,25 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Number of voting
Type of
Expiration
Exercise
rights that may be
% of voting
instrument
Date
Period
acquired if the
rights
instrument is
exercised
SUBTOTAL
B.1
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of
Expiration
Exercise
Physical /
Number of
% of voting
instrument
Date
Period
Cash
voting
rights
Settlement
rights
SUBTOTAL
B.2
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly
Shares held
Financial/other
Total of
controlled by
directly(%)
instruments held directly
both (%)
No.
(%)
- B&C Privatstiftung
2
B&C Holding
1
Österreich GmbH
3
B&C KB Holding
2
25,00 %
25,00 %
GmbH
4
B&C Epsilon
1
25,00 %
25,00 %
Zweite Holding
GmbH
5
B&C Ares Holding
2
2,25 %
2,25 %
GmbH
9.
In case of proxy voting
a. Date of general meeting: -
- Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights
10. Other comments:
In the course of an intra-group merger, the entire assets of B&C Delta Zweite Holding GmbH, and thus also the 9,654,545 voting rights (corresponding to 25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft previously held by this company, were transferred to B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH. As a result, the chain of controlled companies has changed with regard to these 9,654,545 voting rights (corresponds to 25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft. B&C Delta Zweite Holding GmbH was deleted when the merger took effect and no longer holds any voting rights in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft.
Through its indirect subsidiaries B&C KB Holding GmbH, B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH and B&C Ares Holding GmbH, a total of 20,177,020 voting rights (corresponding to approximately 52.25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung.
Receipt of participation notification on 07.08.2024
08.08.2024 CET/CEST
Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG 4860 Lenzing Austria
Internet: www .lenzing.com
Disclaimer
Lenzing AG published this content on 08 August 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2024 07:43:07 UTC.