EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG

Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution 08.08.2024 / 09:38 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Overview

  1. Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
  2. Reason for the notification:

a. Acquisition or disposal of voting rights

  1. Person subject to notification obligation: a. Name: B&C Privatstiftung
    1. City: Vienna
    2. Country: Austria
  3. Name of shareholder(s): B&C KB Holding GmbH, B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH, B&C Ares Holding GmbH
  4. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 07.08.2024
  5. Total positions

% of voting rights

% of voting

through financial/other

Total

rights

instruments (7.B.1 +

Total of

numberof

attached to

7.B.2)

both in

voting rights

shares (7.A)

% (7.A +

of issuer

7.B)

Resulting situation on the

date on which threshold

52,25 %

0,00 %

52,25 %

38 618 180

was crossed / reached

Position of previous

notification (if applicable)

52,25 %

Details

7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

  1. Voting rights attached to shares

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

ISIN Code

Indirect

Direct

Indirect

Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG

(Sec 133 BörseG

(Sec 130 BörseG

(Sec 133

2018)

2018)

2018)

BörseG

2018)

AT0000644505

20 177 020

52,25 %

SUBTOTAL A

20 177 020

52,25 %

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Number of voting

Type of

Expiration

Exercise

rights that may be

% of voting

instrument

Date

Period

acquired if the

rights

instrument is

exercised

SUBTOTAL

B.1

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

Type of

Expiration

Exercise

Physical /

Number of

% of voting

instrument

Date

Period

Cash

voting

rights

Settlement

rights

SUBTOTAL

B.2

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No.

Name

Directly

Shares held

Financial/other

Total of

controlled by

directly(%)

instruments held directly

both (%)

No.

(%)

  • B&C Privatstiftung

2

B&C Holding

1

Österreich GmbH

3

B&C KB Holding

2

25,00 %

25,00 %

GmbH

4

B&C Epsilon

1

25,00 %

25,00 %

Zweite Holding

GmbH

5

B&C Ares Holding

2

2,25 %

2,25 %

GmbH

9.

In case of proxy voting

a. Date of general meeting: -

  1. Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights

10. Other comments:

In the course of an intra-group merger, the entire assets of B&C Delta Zweite Holding GmbH, and thus also the 9,654,545 voting rights (corresponding to 25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft previously held by this company, were transferred to B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH. As a result, the chain of controlled companies has changed with regard to these 9,654,545 voting rights (corresponds to 25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft. B&C Delta Zweite Holding GmbH was deleted when the merger took effect and no longer holds any voting rights in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft.

Through its indirect subsidiaries B&C KB Holding GmbH, B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH and B&C Ares Holding GmbH, a total of 20,177,020 voting rights (corresponding to approximately 52.25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung.

Receipt of participation notification on 07.08.2024

08.08.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English

Company: Lenzing AG 4860 Lenzing Austria

Internet: www .lenzing.com

End of News

EQS News Service

