Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 07.08.2024

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly Shares held Financial/other Total of controlled by directly(%) instruments held directly both (%) No. (%)

B&C Privatstiftung

2 B&C Holding 1 Österreich GmbH 3 B&C KB Holding 2 25,00 % 25,00 % GmbH 4 B&C Epsilon 1 25,00 % 25,00 % Zweite Holding GmbH 5 B&C Ares Holding 2 2,25 % 2,25 % GmbH 9. In case of proxy voting

In the course of an intra-group merger, the entire assets of B&C Delta Zweite Holding GmbH, and thus also the 9,654,545 voting rights (corresponding to 25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft previously held by this company, were transferred to B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH. As a result, the chain of controlled companies has changed with regard to these 9,654,545 voting rights (corresponds to 25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft. B&C Delta Zweite Holding GmbH was deleted when the merger took effect and no longer holds any voting rights in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft.

Through its indirect subsidiaries B&C KB Holding GmbH, B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH and B&C Ares Holding GmbH, a total of 20,177,020 voting rights (corresponding to approximately 52.25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung.

Receipt of participation notification on 07.08.2024

08.08.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English

Company: Lenzing AG 4860 Lenzing Austria

