Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
June 13, 2024 at 10:22 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG
13.06.2024 / 16:20 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Overview
Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Reason for the notification:
Acquisition/disposal of financial or other instruments
Person subject to notification obligation:
Name: Suzano Holding S.A.
City: Salvador
Country: Brazil
Name of shareholder(s): Suzano International Trade GmbH
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 11.06.2024
Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
0,00 %
15,00 %
15,00 %
38 618 180
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0,00 %
0,00 %
0,00 %
Details
Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
SUBTOTAL A
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical /
Cash Settlement
Number of
voting rights
% of voting rights
Share purchase agreement subject to a condition precedent
N/A
N/A
Physical
5 792 727
15,00 %
SUBTOTAL B.2
5 792 727
15,00 %
Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
Total of both (%)
1
Suzano Holding S.A.
2
Suzano S.A.
1
3
Suzano International GmbH
2
15,00 %
15,00 %
In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights
Other comments: With this notification Suzano Holding S.A. discloses the conditional acquisition of 15 % of the shares in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft by Suzano International Trade GmbH (as purchaser) from B&C Holding Österreich GmbH (as seller) (the Transaction). The closing of the Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, in particular merger control- and investment control clearances. Upon closing of the Transaction, also the provisions regarding the alignment on voting as foreseen in the shareholders¿ agreement between Suzano S.A. and B&C Holding Österreich GmbH will become effective.
Suzano International Trade GmbH is wholly owned by Suzano S.A., a stock corporation listed on the B3 Stock Exchange of Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Suzano Holding S.A. holds 28.2 % and David Feffer, Daniel Feffer, Ruben Feffer and Jorge Feffer together hold 15.1 % in Suzano S.A. respectively. Suzano Holding S.A. and the aforementioned individuals have agreed that the voting rights attached to these holdings are exercised uniformly, whereby Suzano Holding S.A. has the majority of votes to decide. Therefore, Suzano Holding S.A. has controlling influence over Suzano S.A..
The shareholders of Suzano Holding S.A., Daniel Feffer, David Feffer, Ruben Feffer, Izabela Henriques Feffer and Mikhael Henriques Feffer (together holding 71,9 %) have entered into a shareholders¿ agreement, under which they have agreed to exercise their voting rights uniformly in the main general meetings of Suzano Holding S.A..
Receipt of participation notification on 13.06.2024
