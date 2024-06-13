Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG

Overview Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Reason for the notification: Acquisition/disposal of financial or other instruments Person subject to notification obligation: Name: Suzano Holding S.A. City: Salvador Country: Brazil Name of shareholder(s): Suzano International Trade GmbH Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 11.06.2024 Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

0,00 %

15,00 %

15,00 %

38 618 180 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0,00 %

0,00 %

0,00 % Details Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) SUBTOTAL A B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights Share purchase agreement subject to a condition precedent N/A N/A Physical 5 792 727 15,00 % SUBTOTAL B.2 5 792 727 15,00 % Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 Suzano Holding S.A. 2 Suzano S.A. 1 3 Suzano International GmbH 2 15,00 % 15,00 % In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights Other comments: With this notification Suzano Holding S.A. discloses the conditional acquisition of 15 % of the shares in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft by Suzano International Trade GmbH (as purchaser) from B&C Holding Österreich GmbH (as seller) (the Transaction). The closing of the Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, in particular merger control- and investment control clearances. Upon closing of the Transaction, also the provisions regarding the alignment on voting as foreseen in the shareholders¿ agreement between Suzano S.A. and B&C Holding Österreich GmbH will become effective. Suzano International Trade GmbH is wholly owned by Suzano S.A., a stock corporation listed on the B3 Stock Exchange of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Suzano Holding S.A. holds 28.2 % and David Feffer, Daniel Feffer, Ruben Feffer and Jorge Feffer together hold 15.1 % in Suzano S.A. respectively. Suzano Holding S.A. and the aforementioned individuals have agreed that the voting rights attached to these holdings are exercised uniformly, whereby Suzano Holding S.A. has the majority of votes to decide. Therefore, Suzano Holding S.A. has controlling influence over Suzano S.A.. The shareholders of Suzano Holding S.A., Daniel Feffer, David Feffer, Ruben Feffer, Izabela Henriques Feffer and Mikhael Henriques Feffer (together holding 71,9 %) have entered into a shareholders¿ agreement, under which they have agreed to exercise their voting rights uniformly in the main general meetings of Suzano Holding S.A.. Receipt of participation notification on 13.06.2024

