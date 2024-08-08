Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG

Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG



08.08.2024 / 09:38 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Overview Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights Person subject to notification obligation: Name: B&C Privatstiftung City: Vienna Country: Austria Name of shareholder(s): B&C KB Holding GmbH, B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH, B&C Ares Holding GmbH Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 07.08.2024 Total positions

% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)



Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached

52,25 %

0,00 %

52,25 %

38 618 180 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

52,25 %



Details Notified details of the resulting situation: A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code Number of voting rights % of voting rights Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG 2018) Direct

(Sec 130 BörseG 2018) Indirect

(Sec 133 BörseG

2018) AT0000644505 20 177 020 52,25 % SUBTOTAL A 20 177 020 52,25 % B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument

Expiration Date

Exercise Period Number of voting

rights that may be

acquired if the

instrument is exercised

% of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.1 B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /

Cash Settlement Number of

voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL B.2 Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity: No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%) 1 B&C Privatstiftung 2 B&C Holding Österreich GmbH 1 3 B&C KB Holding GmbH 2 25,00 % 25,00 % 4 B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH 1 25,00 % 25,00 % 5 B&C Ares Holding GmbH 2 2,25 % 2,25 % In case of proxy voting Date of general meeting: - Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights Other comments: In the course of an intra-group merger, the entire assets of B&C Delta Zweite Holding GmbH, and thus also the 9,654,545 voting rights (corresponding to 25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft previously held by this company, were transferred to B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH. As a result, the chain of controlled companies has changed with regard to these 9,654,545 voting rights (corresponds to 25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft. B&C Delta Zweite Holding GmbH was deleted when the merger took effect and no longer holds any voting rights in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft. Through its indirect subsidiaries B&C KB Holding GmbH, B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH and B&C Ares Holding GmbH, a total of 20,177,020 voting rights (corresponding to approximately 52.25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung. Receipt of participation notification on 07.08.2024

