Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
August 08, 2024 at 03:40 am EDT
EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG
08.08.2024 / 09:38 CET/CEST
Overview
Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Reason for the notification:
Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
Person subject to notification obligation:
Name: B&C Privatstiftung
City: Vienna
Country: Austria
Name of shareholder(s): B&C KB Holding GmbH, B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH, B&C Ares Holding GmbH
Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 07.08.2024
Total positions
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
52,25 %
0,00 %
52,25 %
38 618 180
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
52,25 %
Details
Notified details of the resulting situation:
A: Voting rights attached to shares
ISIN Code
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000644505
20 177 020
52,25 %
SUBTOTAL A
20 177 020
52,25 %
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.1
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period
Physical /
Cash Settlement
Number of
voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL B.2
Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
No.
Name
Directly controlled by No.
Shares held directly (%)
Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
Total of both (%)
1
B&C Privatstiftung
2
B&C Holding Österreich GmbH
1
3
B&C KB Holding GmbH
2
25,00 %
25,00 %
4
B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH
1
25,00 %
25,00 %
5
B&C Ares Holding GmbH
2
2,25 %
2,25 %
In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights
Other comments:
In the course of an intra-group merger, the entire assets of B&C Delta Zweite Holding GmbH, and thus also the 9,654,545 voting rights (corresponding to 25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft previously held by this company, were transferred to B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH. As a result, the chain of controlled companies has changed with regard to these 9,654,545 voting rights (corresponds to 25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft. B&C Delta Zweite Holding GmbH was deleted when the merger took effect and no longer holds any voting rights in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft.
Through its indirect subsidiaries B&C KB Holding GmbH, B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH and B&C Ares Holding GmbH, a total of 20,177,020 voting rights (corresponding to approximately 52.25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung.
Receipt of participation notification on 07.08.2024
Lenzing AG is one of the world's leading producers of cellulose fibers for use in the textile and non-woven industries. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of fibers (81.6%);
- sale of pulp (18.2%);
- other (0.2%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Austria (5.2%), Europe (29%), Asia (55.9%), Americas (9.3%) and other (0.6%).