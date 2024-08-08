Lenzing AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

EQS Voting Rights Announcement: Lenzing AG
08.08.2024 / 09:38 CET/CEST
Overview

  1. Issuer: Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
  2. Reason for the notification: 
    1. Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
  3. Person subject to notification obligation:
    1. Name: B&C Privatstiftung
    2. City: Vienna
    3. Country: Austria
  4. Name of shareholder(s): B&C KB Holding GmbH, B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH, B&C Ares Holding GmbH
  5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 07.08.2024
  6. Total positions

 

   
% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)		 % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) 
 
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)		  
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached  
52,25 %		  
0,00 %		  
52,25 %		  
38 618 180
Position of previous notification (if applicable)  
52,25 %		  
 		  
 		  

 

 

Details

  1. Notified details of the resulting situation:

 

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000644505   20 177 020   52,25 %
SUBTOTAL A 20 177 020 52,25 %

 

 

B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
   SUBTOTAL B.1    

 

 

B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
    SUBTOTAL B.2    

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

 

No.NameDirectly controlled by No.Shares held  directly (%)Financial/other instruments held  directly (%)Total of both (%)
1 B&C Privatstiftung        
2 B&C Holding Österreich GmbH 1      
3 B&C KB Holding GmbH 2 25,00 %   25,00 %
4 B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH 1 25,00 %   25,00 %
5 B&C Ares Holding GmbH 2 2,25 %   2,25 %

 

  1. In case of proxy voting
    1. Date of general meeting: -
    2. Voting rights after general meeting: is equivalent to voting rights

 

  1. Other comments:

In the course of an intra-group merger, the entire assets of B&C Delta Zweite Holding GmbH, and thus also the 9,654,545 voting rights (corresponding to 25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft previously held by this company, were transferred to B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH. As a result, the chain of controlled companies has changed with regard to these 9,654,545 voting rights (corresponds to 25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft. B&C Delta Zweite Holding GmbH was deleted when the merger took effect and no longer holds any voting rights in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft.

 

Through its indirect subsidiaries B&C KB Holding GmbH, B&C Epsilon Zweite Holding GmbH and B&C Ares Holding GmbH, a total of 20,177,020 voting rights (corresponding to approximately 52.25% of the share capital and voting rights) in Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft are attributable to B&C Privatstiftung.

 

 

Receipt of participation notification on 07.08.2024


08.08.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Internet: www.lenzing.com

 
1964091  08.08.2024 CET/CEST

