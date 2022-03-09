Log in
Lenzing AG: Stephan Sielaff to become new CEO - changes on the Supervisory Board

03/09/2022 | 11:15am EST
EQS-Ad-hoc: Lenzing AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Lenzing AG: Stephan Sielaff to become new CEO - changes on the Supervisory Board

09-March-2022 / 17:13 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Lenzing - The Supervisory Board of Lenzing AG has appointed Stephan Sielaff as the new CEO effective from April 01, 2022. He succeeds Cord Prinzhorn, who took over as interim CEO in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Peter Edelmann will leave the Supervisory Board upon his own request, effective April 26, 2022. Cord Prinzhorn will return to the Supervisory Board and will take over as Chairman.

Your contact for
Public Relations:

Dominic Köfner
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria

Phone +43 7672 701 2743
E-mail media@lenzing.com
Web www.lenzing.com

Investor Relations:

Sébastien Knus
Vice President Capital Markets
Lenzing Aktiengesellschaft
Werkstraße 2, 4860 Lenzing, Austria

Phone +43 7672 701 3599
E-mail s.knus@lenzing.com
Web www.lenzing.com
 

 

About the Lenzing Group

The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments.

The Lenzing Group's high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant ladies clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications.

The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the "Green Deal" of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true.

Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2020
Revenue: EUR 1.63 bn
Nameplate capacity: 1,045,000 tons
Employees: 7,358

TENCEL(TM), VEOCEL(TM), LENZING(TM), REFIBRA(TM), ECOVERO(TM), LENZING MODAL(TM), LENZING VISCOSE(TM), MICROMODAL(TM) and PROMODAL(TM) are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

09-March-2022 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group AG. www.eqs.com
Language: English
Company: Lenzing AG
4860 Lenzing
Austria
Phone: +43 7672-701-0
Fax: +43 7672-96301
E-mail: office@lenzing.com
Internet: www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
Indices: ATX
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 1298787

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1298787  09-March-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1298787&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
