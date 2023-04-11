Lenzing : Biodiversity

Lenzing's impacts and dependencies on biodiversity
5
Lenzing's actions
7
Ecosystems: Forests are more than raw materials for production
10
Biodiversity management in Lenzing's supply chain
11
Plantation forestry
11
Management in LD Celulose's plantation
11
Biodiversity in European semi-natural forests
15
Supporting forest and biodiversity conservation beyond Lenzing's supply chain
20
Forestry and climate change
24
"Transform": Stakeholder activities
24
CDP Forests
24
Austrian State Forest (Österreichische Bundesforste, ÖBf)
24
Textile Exchange (TE) Biodiversity Benchmark
25
Wood K plus
25
Index of Figures:
26
Index of Tables:
26
References and Endnotes:
26
In the 2021 double materiality analysis of the Lenzing Group, the topic of biodiversity increased in importance and became a material topic. Therefore, from 2021 onwards, the Sustainability Reports of the Lenzing Group contain the dedicated chapter "Biodiversity and ecosystems". Please refer for yearly updates there.
Introduction
Biodiversity was defined in a recent report by IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) and IPBES (Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services)1 as "the variability among living organisms from all sources including terrestrial, marine and other aquatic ecosystems and the ecological complexes of which they are a part". Biodiversity is visible on all levels of life, as genetic diversity within and between species, as the abundance of individuals of one species and as the abundance of species in ecosystems. The higher the diversity, the higher is the resilience of a system to outside pressures, for example, diseases2 or disturbances associated with climate change3. We are in the middle of an immense biodiversity crisis, the sixth mass extinction, which could cause that up to three-quarters of the today's living species would go extinct in the next 300 years. The last mass extinction, which occurred 65.5 million years ago, wiped out the dinosaurs4,5. Although mass extinctions occur naturally, the one we are experiencing now is fueled and accelerated by human interference, for example, deforestation, conversion of land and water and air pollution. Biodiversity loss and climate change are strongly connected, which is why taking action is of utmost importance for humanity. While healthy ecosystems and a high level of biodiversity can mitigate climate change and lead to a "good quality of life" for humans due to their ecosystem services, they are under threat by human impacts and climate change6 (see Fig. 1).
Figure 1: Relationship between Biodiversity, Climate Change and Good Quality of Life. Taken from: IPBES-
IPCC 2021: Scientific outcome of the IPBES-IPCCco-sponsored workshop on biodiversity and climate change
Global biodiversity loss has recently moved into the focus of the sustainability debate in many industries, including the textile and nonwoven sector. The World Economic Forum identifies nature loss as one of the top three systemic risks to the economy, people, and planet. Numerous initiatives have been established to address this issue, while others have adopted work streams dedicated to biodiversity.
According to the IPBES, pressures on nature leading to loss of biodiversity and ecosystem functions are categorized into five groups (IPBES 20197 cited after Science Based Targets for Nature (SBTN)
20208):
Land / water / sea use change
Resource exploitation
Climate change
Pollution
Invasive species
Economists have been trying to express ecosystem services in monetary values, the benefits that are provided range from food to resources and tourism. It has been estimated that these benefits amounted to USD 125 - 140 trillion in 2011 (Costanza et al. 20149). Damaging or losing just one ecosystem service could therefore lead to an immense economical loss to local and global economies.
Between 1997 and 2011, the world lost an estimated USD 4-20 trillion per year in ecosystem services due to land-cover change and USD 6-11 trillion per year due to land degradation. Specifically, biodiversity loss can result in reduced crop yields and fish catches, increased economic losses from flooding and other disasters, and the loss of potential new sources of medicine (as the majority of drugs used for healthcare and disease prevention are derived from biodiversity) (OEDC 201910).
Restoring already damaged ecosystems can also be a lucrative investment, apart from the social values leading to monetary benefits far outweighing the initial costs10. Some estimated values of selected biodiversity and ecosystem services can be found in table 1:
Table 1: Examples for estimated values of selected biodiversity and ecosystem services (Taken from11: Swiss Re Institute Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services - A business case for re/insurance, 2020)
Scale
Good or service
Estimated annual values
Global
Seagrass nutrient cycling
USD 1.9 trillion
Global
Value of animal pollinated crops
USD 235 - 577 billion
Global
First sale of fisheries and aquaculture
USD 362 billion
Global
Coral reef tourism
USD 36 billion
Europe
Services from the European protected
EUR 223-314 billion
areas network (Natura 2000)
Canada
Value of commercial landings from marine
CAD 3.4 billion
and freshwater fisheries
France
Recreational
benefits
of
forest
EUR 8.5 billion
ecosystems
Germany
Direct and indirect income from
EUR 6.4 billion
recreational fishing
Italy
Habitat provision
EUR 13.5 billion
Japan
Water purification from tidal flats and
JPY 674 billion
marshes
UK
Physical and mental health benefits of
GBP 2 billion
nature
US
Air purification from trees and forests
USD 6.8 billion
(avoided morbidity and mortality)
In the context of global biodiversity loss, the textile and apparel industry has recently become more aware of its contribution to this problem12,13. The focus is on the agricultural production of natural fibers and pollution issues related to fiber production and textile processing, although wood sourcing from forests is also seen as a potential cause of biodiversity loss. Products have potential impacts at the end of their life due to waste pollution in land and water ecosystems, especially via non-biodegradable materials that are leaked into the environment.
Lenzing's impacts and dependencies on biodiversity
To address its impacts and dependencies on biodiversity, Lenzing is utilizing the framework proposed by the Science Based Targets for Nature initiative (SBTNi). In its Initial Guidance for Business (2020)8 it describes a five -step process: Assess, Interpret & prioritize, Measure, set [targets] disclose, Act, Track.
Figure 2: Framework by SBTNi for setting targets related to biodiversity
Steps 1 and 2: Assessment and prioritization
Lenzing as a leading cellulose fiber manufacturer is focusing on three areas: its wood and pulp sourcing, production processes, and products' end of use, in order to address biodiversity loss.
Wood is the most important raw material for Lenzing. The main source of potential impact from the Lenzing Group's operations and supply chain is therefore connected to land use by forestry. Lenzing also mainly depends on biodiversity and the proper functioning of forest ecosystems that provide the raw material of wood. Negative effects on biodiversity can arise from the intensified utilization of forests. On the other hand, the positive effects of sustainable forest management on biodiversity and ecosystems are well known and can be further explored and implemented (see feasibility study "Biodiversity initiative Lenzing AG", p.20 in this focus paper).
Additional potential impacts on water, soil, and air can arise from production facility emissions. At the end of the value chain of textile and nonwoven products, biodiversity impacts can arise from non- degradable plastics entering the environment.