Lenzing : Biodiversity

Introduction

Biodiversity was defined in a recent report by IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) and IPBES (Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services)1 as "the variability among living organisms from all sources including terrestrial, marine and other aquatic ecosystems and the ecological complexes of which they are a part". Biodiversity is visible on all levels of life, as genetic diversity within and between species, as the abundance of individuals of one species and as the abundance of species in ecosystems. The higher the diversity, the higher is the resilience of a system to outside pressures, for example, diseases2 or disturbances associated with climate change3. We are in the middle of an immense biodiversity crisis, the sixth mass extinction, which could cause that up to three-quarters of the today's living species would go extinct in the next 300 years. The last mass extinction, which occurred 65.5 million years ago, wiped out the dinosaurs4,5. Although mass extinctions occur naturally, the one we are experiencing now is fueled and accelerated by human interference, for example, deforestation, conversion of land and water and air pollution. Biodiversity loss and climate change are strongly connected, which is why taking action is of utmost importance for humanity. While healthy ecosystems and a high level of biodiversity can mitigate climate change and lead to a "good quality of life" for humans due to their ecosystem services, they are under threat by human impacts and climate change6 (see Fig. 1).

Figure 1: Relationship between Biodiversity, Climate Change and Good Quality of Life. Taken from: IPBES-

IPCC 2021: Scientific outcome of the IPBES-IPCCco-sponsored workshop on biodiversity and climate change

Global biodiversity loss has recently moved into the focus of the sustainability debate in many industries, including the textile and nonwoven sector. The World Economic Forum identifies nature loss as one of the top three systemic risks to the economy, people, and planet. Numerous initiatives have been established to address this issue, while others have adopted work streams dedicated to biodiversity.