Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Austria
  4. Wiener Boerse
  5. Lenzing AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LNZ   AT0000644505

LENZING AG

(LNZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:42:14 2023-04-11 am EDT
63.10 EUR   -1.87%
07:08aLenzing : Biodiversity
PU
03/30Lenzing Ag : “Advancing Circularity”: Lenzing presents its online Sustainability Report 2022
EQ
03/29Lenzing : Separate Non-financial Report 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lenzing : Biodiversity

04/11/2023 | 07:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Table of Contents:

.............................................................................................................................................................

1

Introduction

3

Lenzing's impacts and dependencies on biodiversity

5

Lenzing's actions

7

Ecosystems: Forests are more than raw materials for production

10

Biodiversity management in Lenzing's supply chain

11

Plantation forestry

11

Management in LD Celulose's plantation

11

Biodiversity in European semi-natural forests

15

Supporting forest and biodiversity conservation beyond Lenzing's supply chain

20

Forestry and climate change

24

"Transform": Stakeholder activities

24

CDP Forests

24

Austrian State Forest (Österreichische Bundesforste, ÖBf)

24

Textile Exchange (TE) Biodiversity Benchmark

25

Wood K plus

25

Index of Figures:

26

Index of Tables:

26

References and Endnotes:

26

In the 2021 double materiality analysis of the Lenzing Group, the topic of biodiversity increased in importance and became a material topic. Therefore, from 2021 onwards, the Sustainability Reports of the Lenzing Group contain the dedicated chapter "Biodiversity and ecosystems". Please refer for yearly updates there.

Issue April 2023 - page 2

Introduction

Biodiversity was defined in a recent report by IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) and IPBES (Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services)1 as "the variability among living organisms from all sources including terrestrial, marine and other aquatic ecosystems and the ecological complexes of which they are a part". Biodiversity is visible on all levels of life, as genetic diversity within and between species, as the abundance of individuals of one species and as the abundance of species in ecosystems. The higher the diversity, the higher is the resilience of a system to outside pressures, for example, diseases2 or disturbances associated with climate change3. We are in the middle of an immense biodiversity crisis, the sixth mass extinction, which could cause that up to three-quarters of the today's living species would go extinct in the next 300 years. The last mass extinction, which occurred 65.5 million years ago, wiped out the dinosaurs4,5. Although mass extinctions occur naturally, the one we are experiencing now is fueled and accelerated by human interference, for example, deforestation, conversion of land and water and air pollution. Biodiversity loss and climate change are strongly connected, which is why taking action is of utmost importance for humanity. While healthy ecosystems and a high level of biodiversity can mitigate climate change and lead to a "good quality of life" for humans due to their ecosystem services, they are under threat by human impacts and climate change6 (see Fig. 1).

Figure 1: Relationship between Biodiversity, Climate Change and Good Quality of Life. Taken from: IPBES-

IPCC 2021: Scientific outcome of the IPBES-IPCCco-sponsored workshop on biodiversity and climate change

Global biodiversity loss has recently moved into the focus of the sustainability debate in many industries, including the textile and nonwoven sector. The World Economic Forum identifies nature loss as one of the top three systemic risks to the economy, people, and planet. Numerous initiatives have been established to address this issue, while others have adopted work streams dedicated to biodiversity.

Issue April 2023 - page 3

According to the IPBES, pressures on nature leading to loss of biodiversity and ecosystem functions are categorized into five groups (IPBES 20197 cited after Science Based Targets for Nature (SBTN)

20208):

  1. Land / water / sea use change
  2. Resource exploitation
  3. Climate change
  4. Pollution
  5. Invasive species

Economists have been trying to express ecosystem services in monetary values, the benefits that are provided range from food to resources and tourism. It has been estimated that these benefits amounted to USD 125 - 140 trillion in 2011 (Costanza et al. 20149). Damaging or losing just one ecosystem service could therefore lead to an immense economical loss to local and global economies.

Between 1997 and 2011, the world lost an estimated USD 4-20 trillion per year in ecosystem services due to land-cover change and USD 6-11 trillion per year due to land degradation. Specifically, biodiversity loss can result in reduced crop yields and fish catches, increased economic losses from flooding and other disasters, and the loss of potential new sources of medicine (as the majority of drugs used for healthcare and disease prevention are derived from biodiversity) (OEDC 201910).

Restoring already damaged ecosystems can also be a lucrative investment, apart from the social values leading to monetary benefits far outweighing the initial costs10. Some estimated values of selected biodiversity and ecosystem services can be found in table 1:

Table 1: Examples for estimated values of selected biodiversity and ecosystem services (Taken from11: Swiss Re Institute Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services - A business case for re/insurance, 2020)

Scale

Good or service

Estimated annual values

Global

Seagrass nutrient cycling

USD 1.9 trillion

Global

Value of animal pollinated crops

USD 235 - 577 billion

Global

First sale of fisheries and aquaculture

USD 362 billion

Global

Coral reef tourism

USD 36 billion

Europe

Services from the European protected

EUR 223-314 billion

areas network (Natura 2000)

Canada

Value of commercial landings from marine

CAD 3.4 billion

and freshwater fisheries

France

Recreational

benefits

of

forest

EUR 8.5 billion

ecosystems

Germany

Direct and indirect income from

EUR 6.4 billion

recreational fishing

Italy

Habitat provision

EUR 13.5 billion

Japan

Water purification from tidal flats and

JPY 674 billion

marshes

UK

Physical and mental health benefits of

GBP 2 billion

nature

Issue April 2023 - page 4

US

Air purification from trees and forests

USD 6.8 billion

(avoided morbidity and mortality)

In the context of global biodiversity loss, the textile and apparel industry has recently become more aware of its contribution to this problem12,13. The focus is on the agricultural production of natural fibers and pollution issues related to fiber production and textile processing, although wood sourcing from forests is also seen as a potential cause of biodiversity loss. Products have potential impacts at the end of their life due to waste pollution in land and water ecosystems, especially via non-biodegradable materials that are leaked into the environment.

Lenzing's impacts and dependencies on biodiversity

To address its impacts and dependencies on biodiversity, Lenzing is utilizing the framework proposed by the Science Based Targets for Nature initiative (SBTNi). In its Initial Guidance for Business (2020)8 it describes a five -step process: Assess, Interpret & prioritize, Measure, set [targets] disclose, Act, Track.

Figure 2: Framework by SBTNi for setting targets related to biodiversity

Steps 1 and 2: Assessment and prioritization

Lenzing as a leading cellulose fiber manufacturer is focusing on three areas: its wood and pulp sourcing, production processes, and products' end of use, in order to address biodiversity loss.

Wood is the most important raw material for Lenzing. The main source of potential impact from the Lenzing Group's operations and supply chain is therefore connected to land use by forestry. Lenzing also mainly depends on biodiversity and the proper functioning of forest ecosystems that provide the raw material of wood. Negative effects on biodiversity can arise from the intensified utilization of forests. On the other hand, the positive effects of sustainable forest management on biodiversity and ecosystems are well known and can be further explored and implemented (see feasibility study "Biodiversity initiative Lenzing AG", p.20 in this focus paper).

Additional potential impacts on water, soil, and air can arise from production facility emissions. At the end of the value chain of textile and nonwoven products, biodiversity impacts can arise from non- degradable plastics entering the environment.

Issue April 2023 - page 5

Disclaimer

Lenzing AG published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 11:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about LENZING AG
07:08aLenzing : Biodiversity
PU
03/30Lenzing Ag : “Advancing Circularity”: Lenzing presents its online Sustainabili..
EQ
03/29Lenzing : Separate Non-financial Report 2022
PU
03/28Lenzing : VEOCEL™ upgrades lyocell shortcut fiber offering for the flushable market
PU
03/27Lenzing : Revocation of proxy (blank)
PU
03/27Lenzing : Proxy authorization IVA (blank)
PU
03/27Lenzing : Report of the Management Board on item 8 of the agenda
PU
03/27Lenzing : Report of the Management Board on item 9 of the agenda
PU
03/27Lenzing : Proxy authorization (blank)
PU
03/27Lenzing : Proposed resolutions
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 2 652 M 2 877 M 2 877 M
Net income 2023 -10,5 M -11,4 M -11,4 M
Net Debt 2023 1 811 M 1 964 M 1 964 M
P/E ratio 2023 -162x
Yield 2023 0,39%
Capitalization 1 707 M 1 852 M 1 852 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 8 301
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart LENZING AG
Duration : Period :
Lenzing AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LENZING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 64,30 €
Average target price 65,04 €
Spread / Average Target 1,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephan Sielaff Chief Executive Officer
Nico Reiner Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Cord Prinzhorn Chairman-Supervisory Board
Helmut Bernkopf Member-Supervisory Board
Georg Liftinger Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LENZING AG17.34%1 852
SINOMA SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.12.18%5 863
HUAFON CHEMICAL CO., LTD.8.24%5 308
TONGKUN GROUP CO., LTD.-1.11%4 935
SINOFIBERS TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD.7.16%3 365
ALPEK, S.A.B. DE C.V.-28.16%2 297
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer